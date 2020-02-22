Dozens of veterans in Columbia County received special recognition and a little love on Valentine’s Day from area students and community volunteers.
The nonprofit senior support organization, Columbia County Retired Senior and Volunteer Program (RSVP), delivered 500 valentines to the area veterans.
As Cade and members of the RSVP team fanned out across the county to deliver the special messages, she took a couple of the Valentines with her to to read to the gatherings where the valentines were distributed. Cade read this message written by a student valentine card maker:
“Dear Veterans, Thank you so much for serving in the military and saving our bacon when we were too scared and too lazy to do it ourselves. Thank you so much. We all love you guys.”
Cade said the students’ handmade cards will now become part of the RSVP annual tradition of making and delivering the messages of love and recognition.
“I just thought they are so original and so expressive from the hearts of children and the card I read is so humorous,” she said. “Everywhere I went and read that Valentine, it has brought joy to everyone that has heard it and it has put smiles on their faces.”
On Jan. 20, more than 30 volunteers met at the Scappoose Senior Center to create the valentines, all hand made with love, to distribute to local veterans during the RSVP’s 6th Annual Valentines for Vets.
The volunteers created each valentine to show appreciation and respect to veterans for serving the country.
Cade said the connection with the Valentine’s for Veterans project and local school children is very important.
“The valentines were made by children and adults and each one brought comfort and joy to the veterans,” she said.
RSVP also partnered with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Hometown Heroes Project to provide 100 valentines that were sent to the Oregon National Guard’s St. Helens unit.
“I think it must be very uplifting to them to hear from people in their own community and thanking them for their service,” Cade said.
Columbia County RSVP is located at 270 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Call 503-397-5655, or see RSVP's Facebook page at, www.facebook.com/columbiacountyrsvp.
