The Port of Columbia County Board of Directors is scheduled to review improvements ongoing at the the Bayport RV Park and Campground in Scappoose.
According to planner Scott Jenson, Phase 1 of the improvements has been successful, with largely positive comments from guests and other marina patrons.
"One of the most frequent comments has been the need for an RV dump station," according to Jensen, who has prepared a report scheduled to be reviewed by the Port at its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday morning, July 22.
"Our not having a dump station has been a significant factor in if a customer chooses to stay at our RV Park or not," Jensen said.
The Board authorized engineering for Phase 2 of the RV Park with resolution 2019-9. One of the design goals was to provide full sewer hookups at the new spaces and/or a dump station.
A standalone dump station at the marina that could serve the existing RV Park as one option developed.
Jensen said in his report that port staff has analyzed the addition of a dump station to the marina, with staffing needs as a major concern.
The system proposed is fully automated and located to minimize any increased demand on operations personnel, according to Jensen. Conservative projections were used for analysis. The continued success of the RV Park supports the addition of this amenity at this time.
"With a construction cost estimated to be $80,000 and a projected fee of $15 per use we project that the dump station will be profitable," Jensen said. "However, the true value is as an improvement to the RV Park. Adding this amenity will improve occupancy and revenue for the RV Park, supporting the entire marina facility"
Jensen said with design largely completed already the next step is acquiring the necessary permits.
"This will cost approximately $6,000 in permitting and $3,500 for our engineer," Jensen said. "Once permits are obtained an RFP will be published using our standard process, with a recommendation expected to come before the Board before the end of the year."
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
