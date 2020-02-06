Columbia County residents will be asked to vote whether or not to renew the county’s jail levy in the May 19 Primary Election.
The jail levy is set at 58 cents per $1,000 property value. The levy was first passed in 2014 and was renewed for for three years in 2017. The next renewal will be for four years and is expected to raise $13,374,000, according to Sheriff Brian Pixley.
During a Columbia County Board of Commissioners work session Wednesday, Feb. 5, Pixley emphasized the necessity of the levy, saying other funding sources would not be sufficient to cover the cost of a wide range of needed improvements at the facility at 901 Port Avenue in St. Helens.
“We worked diligently to raise additional revenue, but being a government entity, it's hard,” he said.
Pixley said the jail improvements include, replacing the facilities 20-year old roof: a full-body scanner; retrofitting the control room; assembling CERT gear; replacing the freezer and cooler in the kitchen; new windows for the B pod jail, updating the maximum security portion of the jail; a new transport van; new ceiling tiles and heating table in the kitchen; additional parking spaces as the staff expands; additional attorney visiting rooms for inmates to meet with their attorneys; a remodeled control room; and an added carport charging station for electric vehicles.
Before the levy was initially passed in 2014, inmates were often released before the end of their sentencing because of a lack of funding to cover the cost of housing the inmates, according to Pixley, who told the commissioners that in 2012, the jail released 582 inmates, averaging about 49 inmates per month. In 2013, the jail matrixed out 791 inmates, or about 66 inmates per month. Pixley said that an inmate may have been sentenced to 180 days, only to be matrixed out on the second day of the inmate’s sentence.
“So it really didn't allow us to hold them accountable for the actions that they were convicted of,” Pixley said.
The Oregon Primary Election is held in May of even years, the purpose of the Primary Election is to determine nominations for office at federal, state and local county levels. Major political parties will elect precinct committee persons at this election. Local measures, such as the levy for the Columbia County jail also may appear on this ballot.
For more information, visit the Columbia County Elections and Oregon Elections websites and follow the election results at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
