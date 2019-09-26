The Northwest Pro Rodeo Association (NPRA) has crowned a new Miss NPRA, local resident Nicole Rice from Scappoose.
The crowning took place on Saturday, Sept. 21 as part of the NPRA Finals championship rodeo, held at the State Fairgrounds in Salem.
The official coronation ceremony will take place on Feb. 29, 2020 in Columbia County, although the location is yet to be finalized. Rice will serve as Miss NPRA 2020 from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020.
Nicole Rice is a 24-year-old resident from Scappoose and has been competing in rodeo competitions since 2013, she said. Having been crowned as a Columbia County Fair and Rodeo princess before, Rice set her sights on an even higher ambition.
Getting to the end of the age limit for winning the title of Miss NPRA, because the age limit for winning the title is 26, Rice said she knew this year would be her final shot. Rice said she had competed twice before and had received second runner-up both times.
“I competed one final time for the Miss NPRA title, and that worked, and the third time is the charm,” Rice said.
As Miss NPRA, Rice will serve as an ambassador for the program, traveling to various rodeos, parades and other civic events, encouraging people to come to the rodeo in Salem, Oregon and try to best represent NPRA. Towards the spring and summer, Rice will be required to attend a rodeo every weekend, as long as the rodeo is within four hours of her hometown.
Winning the title involved an intense few days of competition, and contestants were judged on aspects such as a personal interview, a written rodeo knowledge test, a sportsmanship competition and tests for the contestants’ ability to ride horses such as the flag run and presentation run, among other tests, such as modeling and a mock media interview.
Rice said it is common for contestants to score highly in a few categories, but not score highly in others and not come close to winning the title.
“They really want someone to be able to represent the whole parade for the whole year,” Rice said.
Rice said her efforts to get nominated to the Columbia County Fair and Rodeo court were encouraged by a woman who had first served as a judge at Rice’s first pageant.
“She said, ‘keep going, do not stop, and you’re going to accomplish it’” Rice said. “She ended up being there when I got crowned
for the Columbia County Court [as a princess], and pushed me to try out again. Through the process, I fell in love the NPRA and everything it stands for.”
Rice said she believes the NPRA is a family-oriented event that encourages positive sportsmanship.
“It’s the only sport you’ll see a person helping the person they’re directly competing against,” Rice said. “Now I finally get to honor all those people I’ve been working with all these years, and everything the NPRA stands for.”
The part of rodeo season Rice is most looking forward to is coming back to her hometown rodeos, although she said it will involve a lot of sleep deprivation. One weekend in particular will involve going to both the Columbia County Fair and Rodeo and the Santiam Canyon Stampede in Liberty, Oregon.
“It’ll be a fun adventure and a lot of lack of sleep,” Rice said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.