On Aug. 3, 2019, local non-profit MOM of Columbia County is hosting the annual Global Big Latch On event during World Breastfeeding Week. As a worldwide peer support and community development event, it aims to strengthen national and global support for breastfeeding and to improve the health of children and women around the world.
Join other local mothers as we gather together to breastfeed, see old friends, make new ones, and offer peer support to each
other. Friends, family and community are welcome to join this fun celebration to promote and support breastfeeding.
MOM of Columbia County is now accepting tax-deductible cash donations, gift certificates, products, merchandise, vendor booths, and event sponsorship for the Global Big Latch On event here in St Helens. If you or your business would like to donate in support this event, please contact: momcolumbiacounty@gmail.com or visit momofcc.com.
To participate in the Global Big Latch On and help raise awareness of available local breastfeeding support, join us on:
Aug. 3, 2019 at Campbell Park in St. Helens from 9 a.m. to noon
There will be gift bags for the first 50 entrants, a raffle, silent auction, vendor tables, light snacks, free gifts, and the synchronized latch takes place at 10:00 a.m.
About MOM of Columbia County: MOM of CC is a local grassroots 501c3 non-profit organization founded by a group of moms. MOM of CC offers mother-to-mother peer support for pregnancy, breastfeeding and parenthood; free IBCLC services; free used clothing; classes and ongoing parenting-related education.
