The Most Viewed story at thechronicleonline.com for the past several days is the traffic crash along Highway 30 that occurred March 4.
Four people were taken to the hospital following the head-on collision along Highway 30 at Rocky Point Road.
Oregon State Police investigators tell The Chronicle that a gray Kia careened head-on into another vehicle on Highway 30 on Wednesday morning, March 4, and the driver of that vehicle now faces several criminal charges.
OSP has charged Lisa Sam, 23, with DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Assault 4, failure to drive within lane and driving without an operators license. A charge of Possession of Controlled Substance (PCS) was pending at press time. A passenger in Sam’s vehicle, Nicholas Aguilar, was also arrested and lodged on a related probation detainer and also faces a pending PCS meth charge.
One person was transported by a life flight helicopter following the crash. The conditions of the injured were not available at press time.
The crash closed Highway 30 for a time.
