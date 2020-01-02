It had stood tall and proud for 100 years towering over Scappoose. Today, it is gone.
On Dec. 24, The Chronicle received word from a Scappoose resident that a 100-year old giant sequoia was in the process of being chopped down.
The sequoia and other trees on adjacent property located next to Dealers Market, LLC, were in the way of the used car lot's expansion and remodeling. According to Gregory Taresh, Dealers Market finance manager, the owner of Dealers Market had the tree tested, and results showed the tree had already rotted through.
“They said we need to get rid of the tree, because we’re liable,” Taresh said.
Southwest Sequoia Street in Scappoose is named for the tree. The street is catty-corner to Dealers Market where the tree is located, the official address of which is Columbia River Highway.
According to an information page on the Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks website, giant sequoias can live up to 3,000 years and can grow up taller than 300 feet. They usually grow along the western slope of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, where the periodic dry heat of the mountains allows the cones on the tree to open and release seeds.
As of Dec. 26, the tree had been completely cut down.
