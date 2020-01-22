Changes are coming to different sites throughout the city of St. Helens; namely the Columbia View Park stage, rental rates for the St. Helens Recreation Center, a site plan for an RV Park, and a lease agreement between the city and the Masonic Building.
Columbia View
Park stage
The projects include changes to the gazebo and stage in the amphitheater at Columbia View Park.
At an October 2019 work session, City Administrator John Walsh spoke with councilors about the need to improve the stage at the amphitheater at Columbia View Park. Wauna Credit Union, which sponsors the stage, stipulated they wanted to continue their sponsorship, but move forward with a design and plan for a new stage, according to Walsh.
The stage has undergone small changes in the past, including adding wings to the side to widen it in order to accommodate larger groups, such as bands that play during the 13 Nights on the River concert series.
However, as Jenny Dimsho, Associate Planner for St. Helens, explained to the council at the Jan. 15 work session, a long-term solution is needed to make the stage bigger. In order to develop a funding plan for financing the project, a design plan for the new stage is necessary first, according to Dimsho.
Councilors’ opinions on the stage echoed similar sentiments included in the Columbia View Park Expansion Plan, published June 7, 2017 by Vista Planning, associated with Portland State University. According to that plan, the expansion of Columbia View Park is the kickstarter to the overall Waterfront Redevelopment Project.
Councilors Ginny Carlson and Doug Morten both emphasized the need for changes to the stage to not block the view of the Columbia River in the background. Carlson also added the stage would need to be suitable for any type of event. Mayor Rick Scholl said the stage would need to be accessible all around and needs to be elevated and back farther. Dimsho floated the idea of having a fabric-style roof, which Morten opposed, saying such a roof would acquire a green mold.
Dimsho will work on a design plan for the stage which she will give back to the councilors for review later.
The gazebo, which the current stage sits under, was recommended to be relocated elsewhere in the park, according to the Columbia View Park Expansion Plan.
Recreation Center
Rental Rates
City staff and councilors also discussed rental rates to be instated at the St. Helens Recreation Center for parties wishing to rent out the facility.
There is one caveat to renting out the facility, which is that the center cannot host events where people are expecting to be fed, according to Matt Brown, Assistant City Administrator, because of the current uses and occupancy level of the facility.
The proposal for renting out the facility is $30 per hour, plus a security deposit, Brown said. This would cover the staff needed to operate the facility, because according to regulations for the facility, if the center is open, at least one staff member must be present.
RV Park
Last March, St. Helens city councilors approved a feasibility study through RV Consulting, Inc. to examine the possibility of constructing an RV Park at 1850 Old Portland Road, across the street from the St. Helens Recreation Center.
The site plan for the facility is currently in the early stages, and councilors gave their input on what they would like to see at the Jan. 15 work session. A preliminary site plan indicates 45 units for the RV Park, neighboring a stream.
Councilors discussed options on the site plan, mostly regarding site location, especially regarding public access along the stream. The Port of Columbia County, which is in charge of numerous waterfront properties throughout the county, wants to make both sides of the creek accessible to citizens, according to Scholl.
City Planner Jacob Graichen said the site design plan was preliminary, and that they would put the discussion on hold for the time being.
Masonic Building
The city has officially taken out a lease on the Masonic Building, for space for tourism activities to occur. The lease is for $3,000 per month for two years, financed by tourism money, a fact that Scholl stressed during the meeting.
“This is through an interfund loan, not the general fund. It can’t be for sidewalks, streets. . . It generates its own revenue through sponsorship and advertisements,” Scholl said.
The funds operate out of the city’s transient lodging tax, a 10 percent tax that hotels, motels and other overnight rentals pay to the city every year.
