St. Helens High School music students are preparing for State competition as they take part in a series of presentations.
On Tuesday, March 3, SHHS hosted the District 3 High School Band Festival, with the Lions Concert Band and Wind Ensemble performing. The State qualifying event included 16 high school music programs from around Northwest Oregon.
SHHS's Wind Ensemble is set to participate March 13 at the Mt. Hood Concert Band Festival at Mt. Hood Community College. In April, SHHS will be at Clatskanie High School competition followed by a performance at the NWOC League Band Championship at Park Rose High School.
State competition in May will be held at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
Read more about the SHHS music program in the March 11 edition of The Chronicle.
