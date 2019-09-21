The Kiwanis Doernbecher Children’s Cancer Program’s (KDCCP) 28th Mustang Raffle was won by Chris Groos of Pleasant Hill, Oregon. Presenting the Keys is Larry Schreck of the Kiwanis Club of Creswell. KDCCP supports two Fellowships in Pediatric Oncology training and research at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. Each year, the Mustang is seen all over Columbia County and raises money for Doernbecher’s through the sale of raffle tickets. This year’s sales have raised approximately $114,000 for children’s cancer research. The Kiwanis would like to extend a thank you to everyone who has supported this worthy cause.
