City residents who visited McCormick Park this past weekend may have noticed a few big mounds of dirt.
The dirt mounds are from construction on the Phillip S. Barlow Memorial BMX Track, dedicated in 2012 to the late brother of Paul Barlow. The re-design began on July 15 and was finished on July 23, according to Paul Barlow of Barlow Bikes. Lance Maguire, owner of Dirt Trendz and director of USA BMX (of new track development), led the redesign.
The biggest changes to the BMX track are that the first two lanes are longer by 30 feet, and the track no longer winds behind the big mound of dirt. Instead, the entire track will switch back and forth from start to finish so that spectators and family and friends will have the opportunity to see the entire race from one location, Barlow said. Additionally, there is now a strider track, which is better for younger riders, which has smaller jumps, Barlow said. The redesign as a whole keeps the track as a pure downhill track, “which is a big thing in the BMX world,” Maguire said. “Before, it was not.”
Barlow said the idea for the track came to be after their family purchased their bike shop, Barlow Bikes and Boards, located in St. Helens, in the fall of 2001. Barlow and his brother then contacted the American Bicycle Association (ABA) and Barlow, his brother, and his brother’s friend, Brian Bailey flew to Arizona and went through a new track operation training program in order to become certified track operators. Once they had received their certification, they started the process of building it in the spring of 2002. Funding for the project came from community volunteers, businesses and the ABA, Barlow said.
This is not the first time the track has been renovated, but it is the most extensive, according to Barlow.
“The track did lay dormant for a few years and was re-opened in 2011, and we did end up doing some re-working to it at that time, but not to the extent of what is being done this week,” Barlow said.
The re-dedication of the track as the Phillip S. Barlow Memorial track happened in the fall of 2011, shortly after Phillip died from a heart attack, according to Barlow. The re-opening happened months before in June of 2011.
Help from the project came from both regular donations as well as multiple in-kind donations, Barlow said. Some of those in-kind donations included eight trucks on three different days from Coffman Excavation, which delivered dirt that came from Hillsboro, according to Barlow. The total amount of dirt delivered was about 1,100 cubic yards, Barlow said. In addition, Coffman donated the front loader and roller for the week, delivering it to the track, and picking it up from the track once the project was finished.
Emerald Valley BMX, a nonprofit group in Eugene, funded the labor to do the rebuild, which was $6,000 according to Maguire.
“The City of St. Helens also pitched in and rented the skid steer for us, brought us a few more loads of some much-needed dirt, and provided us with the fuel needed for all of the equipment,” Barlow said.
Barlow predicts that had the company had to pay for all the improvements, the dollar figure would have been between $30,000 and $35,000.
During the July 17 city council work session, Sue Nelson, St. Helens Public Works Engineering Director, mentioned the improvements being made to the BMX track, as well as some of the donations the city was making.
“The parks department is helping to a certain extent,” Nelson said. “We’re working with them to make sure that that is a successful project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.