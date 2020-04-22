The South County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is reviewing staffing challenges as it moves forward to assist local businesses.
The review follows board president Hope Wirta's resignation. Wirta issued the following statement to the Chamber board concerning her resignation.
“As a result of the pandemic and employment to a position outside the county I am unable to give the Chamber of Commerce the time and attention it needs. I have made the difficult decision to step down and remove myself from the chamber board. I am thrilled that the ambassadors and other volunteers are signing up to fill the much needed chamber engagement during this difficult time.”
Staffing challenges
Wirta has served as board president for the past year-and-a-half. Her resignation follows the Chamber board’s layoff of executive director Chrissy Marquardt on March 31. A statement released from the board read that the layoff was due to a depletion of Chamber funds and an effort to reduce operations until future notice. The layoff was linked COVID-19 impact on local businesses, according to the statement.
Under the guidance of the seven-member board of directors, the Chamber is utilizing it’s Chamber Ambassadors and volunteers to accomplish some of the day-to-day duties, according to a statement from South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce board member Dan Rocha.
“Our mission to support businesses through connectivity, resources, education and legislation remains unchanged,” Rocha said. “For example, we held our first virtual coffee and commerce on April 17, 2020. After our community emerges from the challenges from the COVID-19 work shutdown the Chamber board will assess bringing back an Executive Director.”
Rocha said the Chamber is a member-based organization and the budget is dependent solely on the financial support of our members.
“The board is working on a long- term plan to find additional revenue streams in the future, but until then we encourage members who are able to continue their support,” Rocha said. “The Chamber remains dedicated to its mission of supporting local businesses through connectivity, resources, education and legislation.”
Rocha said the Chamber board thanks Wirta for her work and dedication to supporting local businesses in South Columbia County. He said the board is working to fill the vacant position.
Insight
Rocha gives the following insight to the Chamber’s staffing issues.
The Chronicle: Is the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce still charging fees to businesses for Chamber memberships?
Dan Rocha: Currently the Chamber is still charging fees to businesses for Chamber memberships. Our mission of connectivity, resources, education and legislation remain unchanged and our board and strong volunteer base is committed to supporting a healthy business community in South Columbia County.
The Chronicle: What are the range of fees charged and what does that payment provide Chamber members?
Rocha: Our current membership fee structure is available at https://www.sccchamber.org/member-plans
The Chronicle: Is the Chamber limiting its regular services offered to members with the staff situation and COVID-19, and if so, what services are impacted?
Rocha: Besides sharing information on the CARES Act and small business loans, we provide a connection point through our Coffee & Commerce meetings for members to share ideas to help each other through this challenge. At last Friday’s Coffee & Commerce board member Susana Hensley from InRoads Credit Union shared funding options for businesses that are struggling
The Chronicle: Certainly, this health crisis is adversely impacting many businesses in St. Helens and operators are seeking as much help as possible. What help can the Chamber offer our community’s businesses to make it through the pandemic and how is the Chamber conducting its normal daily functions without a director and without a president?
Rocha: The chamber has functioned without an executive director many times before, the chamber is in pretty good shape given a volunteer team of 18 of volunteers filling the position, we had been closed most of March already, we are actually better poised to react quickly to changing times, volunteers are working on member outreach like never before and programs to promote local businesses that are offering remote service, take out, curbside services as well as provide a connection point to resources for small businesses.
We have four newer board members that represent and expanded business demographic. This is a challenging time but as a board we believe in our community and are preparing to step up for our members.
The Chronicle: Is there a timeline in appointing a new board president and who might be the candidates?
Rocha: This is on the agenda at our next board meeting scheduled for April 28. Interested individuals with a passion for local business and time to commit to a board leadership role are encouraged to contact: mgr@sccchamber.org
The Chronicle: Will the Chamber appoint an executive director once the state’s Stay Home order is lifted?
Rocha: We will assess bringing back an Executive Director when the order is lifted.
The South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce serves businesses in Scappoose, Vernonia, St. Helens and Columbia City Oregon through its mission of providing resources, education, connectivity, and legislative advocacy.
