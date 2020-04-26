Columbia County Economic Team (CCET) executive director Chuck Daughtry will retire at the end of this month and move to Arizona. He has served as CCET executive director since July of 2013.
Daughtry said his decision to retire is “mostly personal.”
“There have been lots of changes in my life recently,” he said. “It’s just time for me to attend to other responsibilities and leave this very difficult job to younger people who have better organization skills and more energy.”
Daughtry cited a number of accomplishments that are benefiting the county during his time in office, including, local communities’ revenue growth through recapturing more of the enterprise zone incentive, the recruitment of Cascade Tissues and the expansion at Rightline Equipment.
During Daughtry’s time at CCET executive director, the county experienced the establishment of the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center next to Scappoose Industrial Airpark, growth in the energy sector at Port Westward, development of the “Keep It Local” campaign, and launching of the Columbia County Tourism Initiative.
“With Ed Freeman’s 600 acres coming online at the airport, Daughtry said, “we now have the most desirable industrial property in the whole Vancouver Hillsboro Portland metropolitan area. Columbia County economic future is incredibly secure.”
As the CCET executor director, Daughtry said he encountered several challenges.
“In business recruitment and retention failure is the name of the game,” he said. “The loss of Armstrong was devastating for our community with the loss of jobs and revenues to the City. It’s a great site and we have a few active leads but nothing has popped. The loss of Photo Solutions in Vernonia was very emotional after a tremendous effort and not being able to get Northwest Innovation Works.”
Daughtry said his biggest regret is not shifting CCET’s revenue streams from public funds to private funds.
“Some people are too myopic and need to focus more effort on collaboration and building good working relationships,” he said. “More listening and less talking. I need that in my life too.”
Daughtry said meeting extraordinary people, such as Robert Blumberg, and to see Columbia County’s beauty spots, like Beaver Falls, Scappoose Bay, Vernonia, Birkenfeld, and Clatskanie, have been a few of the rewards of his job as executive director.
“I got to eat some incredible food at Hob Nob, the Cornerstone Cafe, the Warren Country Inn, Marks on the Channel, the Wild Currant, Colvins, the Interstate Cafe, Flowers & Fluff, Dockside, the Brown Butter Bakery and Vernon’s Blue Cafe,” he said. “All these local eateries need our support.”
Daughtry said finishing his career in economic development in Columbia County, “has been extremely rewarding. It’s been an exciting time to be here,” he said and he give his advice for the person the board selects as his permanent replacement.
“Don’t gossip.” He said. “It’ll ruin relationships.”
“Chuck has done great work for CCET and we wish him well in his retirement,” CCET Board President Robert Blumberg said.
Paul Vogel has been appointed as interim CCET executive director and is working with Daughtry through the end of the month. Vogel is expected to serve for 60-90 days while a search committee appointed by the CCET board fills the full-time position.
Blumberg said Vogel comes to CCET with years of experience as a communications consultant, energy executive and business strategist, and with connections in various areas of business development and government agencies.
“We were fortunate that Paul was available at this critical time,” Blumberg said. “CCET will be vital in connecting Columbia County businesses to the resources that will help them through the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Paul is the right person for the job.”
“It was important to find someone with local ties and Paul has worked extensively in Columbia County,” Columbia County Commissioner and CCET board member Henry Heimuller said “He is very familiar with the landscape. This is a crucial time for local business, especially with the South Columbia County Chamber staff transitions. CCET is our connection to Business Oregon and other resources that will enable us to weather the hard times and move into the future.”
According to its mission, CCET provides services that support the creation, growth, and retention of Columbia County businesses. CCET also oversees the enterprise zone program, the ‘’Keep It Local” campaign, and the Columbia County Tourism Initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.