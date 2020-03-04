Oregon State Police report driver impairment is believed to be a contributing factor in a two vehicle head-on crash on Highway 30 near Rocky Point Road.
OSP troopers responded to the injury crash at approximately 8:25 Wednesday morning, March 4.
The following is the OSP crash report.
Unit #1 (Gray Kia) was westbound on Highway 30 when it left its lane of travel and went into the eastbound lanes. Unit #1 subsequently crashed head-on into Unit #2 (black GMC). The driver of Unit #2 was taken by air ambulance to Emanuel hospital in Portland.
The driver and two passengers in Unit #1 were taken by ground ambulance to Emanuel in Portland.
Both vehicles were towed by Grumpy’s Towing pending a search warrant.
Involved Parties
Passenger AGUILAR ROSE, NICHOLAS J M 24
Driver DESHAZER, COLLEEN MARIE 53
Driver SAM, LISA L F 23
Involved Vehicles
221FLH KIA SED Silver/Aluminum Involved in crash; Towed; Other
DSHAZR OR GMC Black Involved in crash; Towed
Driver: DESHAZER, COLLEEN MARIE 53
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.