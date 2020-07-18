Since mid-March, the St. Helens Public Library, at 375 S. 18 Street, has been closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Patrons have not been allowed to enter the library due to the pandemic, however, the library operators are providing services in a myriad of ways.
On June 9, the library began curbside service, according to Library Director Margaret Jeffries.
While the library has been closed, patrons have been allowed to keep their materials regardless of due date, because the library has repeatedly extended due dates, according to Jeffries. However, now that the library is open for curbside service, patrons are asked to return earlier checkouts by July 15.
“Requests for library materials may be placed by calling 503-397-4544 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., or anytime online at https://www.ci.st-helens.or.us/library,” Jeffries said.
When the items are ready to be picked up, library staff calls patrons to inform them. As of Monday, July 13, hours for library pickup are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Beginning July 18, curbside service will be available from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturdays and beginning July 22, curbside service will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
“We realize that not everyone has access to a computer to look up what’s available, but our staff is very helpful at making reading suggestions. We also have new materials on display in the windows and doors that are visible from the porch, so come take a look,” Jeffries said.
Throughout the stay-at-home order, patrons have been able to access online materials through a program the library has had for several years called Library2Go. The service enables patrons to access downloadable audio and eBooks, Flipster for digital magazines and Freegal for streaming music, according to Jeffries.
“When the stay at home order went into effect, we instituted a ‘digital-only library card’ that is available through Labor Day to all community members at no charge,” Jeffries said.
Information on how to obtain the card can be found on the library’s website at https://www.ci.st-helens.or.us/library. The same card also provides access to Ancestry.com Library Edition and databases like A to Z World Foods, according to Jeffries.
Before COVID-19 restrictions, St. Helens Public Library was able to offer multiple in-person programs, such as activities for the summer reading program and storytime readings. With the pandemic, the library building has had to remain closed, but Jeffries said library staff have figured out how to hold some events in a digital way.
“Since mid-March, we’ve been publishing short storytime videos to Facebook. We’ve also been sharing videos hosted by one of the leaders of our ukulele group and sharing patron book reviews in lieu of our regular book club meetings,” Jeffries said.
The library has also worked with the St. Helens Recreation Program in the past, as well as other community partners, to provide free activities to families. Now, Jeffries said, the library found a way to have the same activities by creating 1,500 kits that contain all the materials necessary for various activites.
“These kits are distributed primarily through the food bank to families with children, with some also available on a first-come, first-serve basis to the general public. We’ve also been giving away family take-and-make kits each week at the Library that have materials for an art or STEM activity,” Jeffries said.
Another activity the library has help create, with the participation from the recreation program, the St. Helens Parks Department and the St. Helens Public Works Department, is a Story Stroll in McCormick Park.
“While families walk the trail, they’ll get to enjoy a picture book at stations along the way. The current book is ‘Now’ by Antoinette Portis, and that selection will change periodically to keep things fresh and keep families exploring our parks,” Jeffries said.
Library card expirations have been extended, and cardholders can now come to the library window to renew their cards because of curbside service, Jeffries said. Cardholders who live outside city limits and don’t have a regular St. Helens Public Library Card and instead pay a fee of $35 have had their card expirations extended until Labor Day, Jeffries said.
According to Jeffries, the library shutdown has not made her anxious about getting materials back.
“We don’t anticipate a significant increase in lost library materials. Our library book drops have been available throughout the closure and there has been a steady stream of returns,” Jeffries said.
When the library does eventually re-open, it will be a phased re-opening, Jeffries said. The re-opening will be contingent on the completion of building improvements and the safety of patrons and staff.
“The closure of the building provided a rare opportunity to paint, replace floor coverings, and complete an assortment of electrical/data and plumbing improvements,” Jeffries said.
The next steps will be to increase the available hours for curbside service and the addition of appointments for computer use, Jeffries said.
“When we do re-open, we hope you’ll be as excited as we are to see how nice and new the building looks inside,” Jeffries said.
To contact the St. Helens Public Library, call 503-397-4544.
