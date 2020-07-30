The case against a Rainier juvenile facing murder charges could be conducted in adult court.
Clatsop County District Attorney Ron Brown told The Chronicle he is asking that the case be moved to adult court.
The juvenile, Kyle Snook, is facing murder charges after he allegedly drove through a gathering at the Hunt Creek rock pit in Clatsop County, killing one person and injuring others.
On July 25, at approximately 4 a.m. Clatsop County deputies were called to the rock pit, east of Nicolai Mountain off Highway 30, for a report of a hit and run.
Deputies investigating the incident learned that a large gathering had occurred at the rock pit and Snook left the area after allegedly driving his vehicle through a crowd of people.
Three people in the crowd received serious injuries from being hit by the vehicle. Robert Betschart, of Rainier, died as a result of his injuries, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office.
Snook was later arrested in Rainier by members of the Clatsop County Major Crimes Team.
Snook is charged with murder in the second degree, manslaughter in the first degree, five counts of felony vehicular assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Snook is being held at the Cowlitz Detention Facility. Young offenders are sent to that facility because Clatsop County does not have a juvenile detention center.
Snook is scheduled to appear at a status hearing Aug. 5.
Brown said the investigation is expanding in an effort to reach any witnesses who might have been at the scene of the incident.
Investigators are requesting anyone with information about the case to call Clatsop County Detective Justin Dersham, at 503-325-8635.
