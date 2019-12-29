The St.Helens Police and the Columbia County District Attorney's Office have released video of a shooting incident and the use of deadly force by officers against Michael Veatch on Oct.9.
The deadly force happened after investigators said Veatch pulled a gun on an employee and fired shots with an AK-47 into the Chevron gas station 115 N Columbia River Highway.
At approximately 5:26 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, St. Helens officers responded to the report of the shooting.
According to the findings of the incident by Columbia County District Attorney Jeff Auxier, a St.Helens police officer used his patrol car to strike Veatch as he fled the scene and began shooting at people in their vehicles.
The Chronicle first reported on Dec. 3, that after reviewing the evidence, Auixier ruled that the St. Helens Police Department’s deadly use of force against Veach was justified.
