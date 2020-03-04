Voters will be asked to approve a $55 million bond measure designed to fund renovation of St. Helens High School.
The St. Helens School District (SHSD) Board of Directors unanimously approved the figure for the bond measure to appear on the May 19 Primary Ballot at their Wednesday, Feb. 26 regular public board meeting.
The approval follows a presentation from Jeremy Wright, a representative from Patinkin Research Strategies, a consulting firm which conducted polling in the community to determine the support for a bond measure.
Should the ballot measure pass, it will be at the cost of $0.94 per $1,000 estimated property value, according to Wright.
In the fall of 2019, SHSD Superintendent Scot Stockwell, with the approval of the SHSD board of directors, withdrew a proposed bond measure which would have been for $65 million from the fall ballot. Stockwell cited the need to continue to listen to the community and to see what they would like in a fully renovated high school.
After that decision, the figure for the bond measure was diminished to either $50 or $55 million, with the final figure being dependent on what polling showed would be most supported by community members.
If passed, the measure will fully renovate and remodel the high school buildings, most of whose classrooms were constructed in the 1950s.
St. Helens School District officials detailed the expected changes in a recent news release, saying the renovations would focus on safety and security. Other changes would include updating and repairing aging buildings, modernizing the high school career and vocational training labs, upgrading classrooms, and expanding seating in the athletics and auditorium rooms.
Wright told the board the $55 million bond measure would be the most appropriate because it received the most support from the community polling.
“By doing so, that’s cutting $15 million off our original ask,” Wright said. “That was something we’ve heard from our community, ‘please take a look, make sure you’re spending money wisely.’”
Polling
To find out how voters would vote, the company polled 400 likely voters from Feb. 19 – 21. That number of voters would yield a margin of error of less than five percent, Wright said and he added that the polling revealed a surprising conclusion: Voters were more likely to support a $55 million bond, but less likely to support a $50 million bond.
However, Wright said there are several conditions to making sure the bond is successful.
“One is you got to get every parent to vote," he said."Two is you have to have conversations with people about the condition of the St. Helens High School building. Your oldest building was built in the Eisenhower administration."
According to Patinkin’s polling, parents were far more likely to give the bond a “yes” vote than any other group.
The $55 million bond measure will appear on the May 19 Primary Election ballot. The polling shows 57% in favor of the measure, according to polling Patinkin did in February.
