Oregonians will be living with a “new normal” once the state reopens, according to Jennifer Purcell, Oregon Regional Solutions coordinator.
While business owners are eager to reopen, it needs to be done taking public health needs into account, Purcell told the Columbia County Board of Commissioners during an electronic meeting Wednesday, April 29.
Purcell described the new normal as “living with the virus,” which means that while coronavirus will not be completely eradicated, different measures must be taken to reduce its impact.
Natural tension
“There's this natural tension between the public health needs and the needs of our economy, the process of opening our economy is really through the lens of a public health framework,” Purcell said. “We've all heard Dr. Fauci (a lead member of President Trump's Coronavirus Task Force) talk about the fact that we don't make the timeline, the virus makes the timeline, and you'll see that sentiment throughout.”
The goal so far has been to “flatten the curve,” but the new goal as Oregon reopens will be to keep the curve flat, Purcell said. This means minimizing any resurgences of COVID-19 as much as possible.
Gov. Kate Brown’s Reopening Oregon plan will be based on the reopening America guidelines released by President Trump a few weeks ago, Purcell said. The framework is built around three main items: Gating criteria, Core State Preparedness and phased reopening.
According to Purcell, “gating criteria” is described as meeting specific targets: a declining numbers of people showing symptoms, a declining number of cases, and keeping an eye on hospital capacity.
“Core state preparedness” is described as testing and contact tracing, meaning to keep track of cases as they arise and people who may have been in contact with cases. These are done at the state level to gauge the state’s ability to open.
Once those steps are accomplished, phased reopening begins, which means to move slowly to reopen the state.
The state is ready to reopen once there has been a 14-day period of a downward trajectory of flu-like and COVID symptoms, as well as a downward trajectory in the number of positive cases, Purcell said.
“And what’s being evaluated right now is what those metrics might look like,” she said.
For example, Purcell noted if a community had few or no positive cases, the metrics are still being worked out as to what would be considered successful. Would it be the percentage of total tests given that come back negative?
Increased testing
What will be needed to accomplish these goals, Purcell said, is to amp up testing ability for both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, as well has have some sort of surveillance screening available.
“Our testing capacity at a statewide level is not sufficient," Purcell said. "And our testing capacity in our communities and regions is not sufficient."
Purcell listed a new screening site in Hillsboro, and that the governor’s office is getting more information about the availability of testing on a daily basis.
Once the gating criteria and core preparedness have been met, that is when the state will move into phase one of reopening. Phase one will include guidelines for both individuals and employers broadly, Purcell said.
Guidelines might include things like instructing everyone to maintain good hygiene, like hand washing and to stay home if they are sick. They might also include increased use of face coverings and physical distancing requirements for employers and increased sanitation of surfaces.
Employers will also need to have a plan in place for monitoring their work force for indicative symptoms and contact tracing policies, Purcell said.
Some locations would remain closed in phase one, like schools and organized youth activities, with the exception of re-opening childcare with strict guidelines around sanitation protocols and PPE, Purcell said.
“After we presumably enter phase one and make it through phase one for a 14 day period, if we are able to demonstrate that we continue to meet the gating criteria, then we would move into phase two and subsequent phases of reopening," Purcell said. "These are much less fleshed out right now."
Purcell said the governor’s office imagines that the next phases would be to increase gathering sizes and incrementally rolling back other restrictions.
Commissioners' questions
Columbia County Commissioner Henry Heimuller asked Purcell about the Columbia County Fair & Rodeo specifically.
“Our county fair starts in June," he said. "Have there been any discussion in the conversations with the governor’s office about county fairs specifically?”
Purcell said she has been asked that question a lot.
“We don’t want to run too fast and we don’t want to make promises we can’t keep," Purcell said. "As we discussed in the very beginning, the virus is really what drives the timeline. So it’s really hard to say. We have to see a declining number of cases before we can even move into phase one."
Columbia County Commissioner Margaret Magruder asked Purcell if contact tracing is a function that could be done at the state level rather than at the county level.
“The County [would have to] find housing and office space for contact tracers since that is a function primarily using a telephone,” Magruder said.
Purcell said that the governor’s office is still waiting for additional information about the specifics of what would be required for contact tracing.
“The state does have a strike team capacity, Purcell said. "So if there was a resurgence of cases in Columbia County for instance, or a cluster of cases, they do have capacity to come in and support, the county’s work."
Columbia County COVID-19
During the Wednesday county commissioners meeting Public Health Administrator Michael Paul give an update concerning COVID-19 in the county.
Paul reported the latest figures, saying there are one million cases in the world, with at least 218,000 deaths worldwide. The Oregon Health Authority reported as of April 29, there were 2,46 COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths cases in Oregon. Paul told the commissioners that Columbia County's COVID-19 cases were holding at 14. He reported that 12 people have recovered from the virus and 650 people have tested negative.
Paul said about 1 in 4 of the Oregon cases have been hospitalized during the illness. Seventeen percent of reported cases have been healthcare workers, and 22 percent reside or work in a congregate setting, such as a jail, a long-term care facility group, home or a shelter.
“In the last 10 days, we are slowly in the decline as far as the number of new cases announced," Paul said. "We’ve gone from 59 cases on April 18, to 66, 47, 46, 57, 68, and yesterday (Tuesday) 31 new cases were pronounced, and seven deaths."
It is still not clear, Paul said, that the Reopen Plan will come from hospital preparedness regions or individual counties.
“It might make more sense for us since we don’t have a hospital and that many of our people commute to other counties for not just hospital care but for services that the hospital preparedness regions submit that plan,” Paul said.
According to Paul, it will be necessary to work closely with different hospital regions.
Heimuller asked Paul if the county has met the benchmark for beginning to reopen the county, since confirmed cases have been at 14 for more than 10 days.
“For the reopen plan," Paul said," the numbers that I think they’re specifically looking at are two things: decline in hospitalizations over two weeks, not just the number of new cases, but declining hospitalizations as well as the symptom onset. So we don’t know."
Paul said if the county were to get a new case that day, the symptom onset may have been four weeks ago, meaning the individual’s incubation period would have been in March.
“So we’re looking at symptom onset and the number of new cases is a different curve that the number where symptom onset date," he said. "We’re looking at all those different factors: client hospitalizations, new cases per day, which affects our local investigative capacity."
