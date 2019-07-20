Rainier Police patrolman Peter Manning was sworn in as a sergeant with the agency at a Rainier city council meeting on June 8, 2019 by Mayor Jerry Cole.
Manning was promoted to the vacancy which occurred when veteran officer Ryan Murphy was selected as Chief Deputy with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Beginning as a reserve officer with the Rainier Police Department in 2000, Manning became a full-time officer in 2005.
