Oregon State Police investigators tell The Chronicle that the driver of a gray Kia that careened head-on into another vehicle on Highway 30 on Wednesday morning now faces several criminal charges.
OSP has charged Lisa Sam, 23, with DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Assault 4, failure to drive within lane and driving without an operators license. PCS Meth (pending). A passenger in Sam’s vehicle, Nicholas Aguilar was arrested and lodged on a related probation detainer. PCS meth (pending).
The crash occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, on Highway 30 near Rocky Point Road. Four people were sent to the hospital. One person was transported by a life flight helicopter. The conditions of the injured had not been released by authorities as of late Thursday afternoon.
The crash closed the highway for a time.
