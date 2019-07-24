While St. Helens has been ground zero for all things Halloweentown for the film’s star, Kimberly J. Brown, she will not be returning to town this year for the ‘Spirit of Halloweentown” festivities, according to her talent agency, Gemstone Talent.
Gemstone did not publicly state why the star cannot attend in 2019 but expressed their continued support for the event and the St. Helens community as a whole. Brown’s manager, Diane Yslas, said the actress and her team wanted to let the people of St. Helens know about her absence after an article had been circulated suggesting the star was returning.
According to Gemstone, Brown is lined up for two upcoming acting projects.
The actress will take on a supporting role in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Movie Series: “Crossword Mysteries”, which is currently filming, and will star in the feature film titled “Hell, California,” currently in pre-production.
Brown will make her next meet & greet appearance at Midsummer Scream in Long Beach, California over the weekend of Aug. 3 and 4.
Best known to St. Helens residents as “Marnie Cromwell,” Brown last visited St. Helens in October 2018 for the 20th anniversary of the original film. The next such milestone in the film franchise will be reached in 2021, marking the 20th anniversary of the second film, “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge.”
However, this won’t be the last our pages will see of Brown. The Chronicle will catch up with Brown in an upcoming October interview as the celebration of the films begin again.
Fans can keep up with Brown’s appearances and more via her social media, Youtube channel, and Etsy store.
Website: www.KimberlyJBrown.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialkjb
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialkjb
Twitter: https://twitter.com/officialkjb
