Old dogs have something to wag about this summer, as The Grey Muzzle Organization announces the recipients of its annual grants, and dogs at Columbia Humane Society are among the winners.
Columbia Humane Society located in Columbia County is one of 62 animal welfare groups chosen from 240 applicants to receive a grant to help local senior dogs. The groups received a total of nearly $419,000 in grants to help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in communities nationwide.
“This grant will help us give senior dogs like 14-year-old Stella the veterinary and dental care she needs so she’ll be ready to go to her forever home,” said Lisa Beggio of Columbia Humane Society. “No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”
In the past 11 years, the national nonprofit Grey Muzzle Organization has provided almost $2 million in grants to support its vision of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”
“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like Columbia Humane Society make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs in the Columbia County are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of the Columbia Humane Society.”
Located in Columbia County, the Columbia Humane Society is a privately run 501(C)(3) rescue organization. They take responsibility for nearly 300 pets a year and find new and loving homes for them. They work with local authorities as well as organizations from around the world to help train and re-home displaced pets. Their mission is to assist the community in the training and rehoming of adoptable animals.
For more information about the Columbia Humane Society, visit columbiahumane.com. For further details about The Grey Muzzle Organization, visit www.greymuzzle.org
