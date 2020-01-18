The latest celebration for former Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter’s legacy has raised $1,600, which will be used to support scholarships for graduating high school seniors in Columbia County.
The money was collected Sunday, Jan. 5 during a Painter Memorial Run fundraising effort at Rainier’s El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant.
Julie Heuer, one of Painter’s six children and a key organizer of the Ralph Painter Memorial Run, said the scholarship project was launched following her father’s death in 2011 and since that time, approximately $30,000 has been collected through the run and other community fundraising events.
“The money is put into an account in my dad’s name and we give out one or two scholarships each year, depending on how much we can raise,” she sad.
“My dad he loved working in the community and with the youth in the community,” Heuer said. “He mentored many teens and he was really involved in programs that provide food for children in the community over weekends. We want to continue his love for the kids and the community by providing scholarships for continuing their education.”
High school seniors throughout Columbia County can qualify for the scholarships. Scholarship applications are available at all Columbia County high schools and are due by April 27. The only requirement is that the seniors maintain a 3.0 GPA and that they participated in cross country or track and field.
“My dad was a big runner in high school and at Clackamas Community College,” she said. “He continued to run thought his whole life and he even participated in the Police and Fire Olympics in Canada and in the Hood to Coast in Oregon.
Heuer said she and her sisters and brothers often ran with her father on his outings, but it was challenging for them.
“He was a fast runner and it used to dive us crazy when we ran with him,” she said.
The Ralph Painter Memorial Run, the main scholarship fundraiser, is usually held in July close to Painter’s birthday on July 17. This summer’s 10th annual run at Rainier High School is scheduled for Aug. 1, due to a conflicting event in late July.
“El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant operators stepped up with their fundraiser and so that has been wonderful,” Heuer said. “We have also had smaller fund raisers that community members have started on their own.”
Painter was shot and killed Jan. 5, 2011 while on duty in Rainier.
Heuer said the Memorial Run and Scholarships has turned her father’s unfortunate death into a positive.
“It is really easy to get caught up in the unfairness of the situation,” she said. “We are very lucky to have had my dad and to have a community to remember and honor him.”
