Columbia County Public Health reported 66 total confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases and still no deaths associated with the virus, as of July 22.
The Oregon Health Authority reported the COVID-19 death toll in Oregon has reached to 271. There were 264 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 15,393, as of July 22.
Columbia County Public Health Administrator Michael Paul said the county recorded the highest number of new cases, six cases in one day, earlier this month.
More testing
According to Paul, Columbia County Public Health has been able to increase testing for the virus.
“We’re currently able to trace and contact our cases within 24 hours,” Paul said during a presentation Wednesday, July 22, before the Columbia County Board of Commissioners. “However, we’ve seen increasing delays in receiving lab reports. People aren’t receiving their lab reports, so people are not quarantining, and the outbreak is spreading faster.”
Commissioner Henry Heimuller then interjected, “I think you just said we are increasing our capacity to test. But then you said we are not able to get test results back in a timely manner. I guess I would argue if anyone at state is suggesting we are able to increase our ability to test, processing testing is part of testing. I’m a little aggravated when they suggest we’re doing more testing when all they’re doing is delaying results.”
Paul clarified, stating that the state has been able to increase testing from May and April, but turnaround time has not necessarily increased. When results don’t come in, that means that public health agencies cannot contact people who have been infected, Paul said.
“There’s an extended turnaround time from commercial labs, sometimes up to two weeks after specimen collection,” Paul said. “Persons are sometimes not even infections after they get results.”
That means that people, not knowing they are infected, will not be quarantining while they are still contagious, according to Paul, who said that is reflected in testing data, which shows that positive cases have increased to six percent, which is up from two percent in early May and June.
“That shows the outbreak is expanding,” Paul said.
Hospital impact
Columbia County, located in region 1 of the state, has five hospitals in the “green status,” meaning they are not overwhelmed with patients, and eight hospitals reporting in the “yellow status,” which means they are approaching the point of being full, according to Paul.
Paul reported that as of July 22, there were 2.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and more than 140,000 deaths. However, he said data suggests the number of cases could be much higher and active cases could number at about 4 million.
Paul put the death numbers into perspective by listing number of deaths of American citizens in recent wars. There were 211,00 deaths for the Vietnam War, 30,000 for the Iraq War, 22,000 for the war in Afghanistan.
“If we reach projections that have been recently put out, it would put COVID-19 as the third leading cause of death if you look at all age groups,” Paul said.
However, Oregon is doing well in comparison to other states, Paul said. COVID-19 cases geared towards older age groups at the beginning of the pandemic, that has shifted recently, to most cases in the age group 20-29, with more than 20 percent of all new cases within that age group.
Virus demographics
Further breaking case demographics down, Paul said new cases are fairly equal by sex, with COVID-19 being slightly more frequent in females. Fourteen percent of cases are present in those working in a congregate setting, and 10 percent of cases are in health care workers.
Paul said he sometimes hears suggestions that letting everyone get infected would be a good solution.
“That’s not a good solution at all,” Paul said. “Most people have not been infected. If that were to happen, health systems would be overwhelmed.”
When it comes to mask-wearing, Paul said there is evidence showing men are less likely to wear masks than women.
“Just wear a mask, it’s a pretty decent thing to do at this point,” Paul said. “Women can help encourage men and peer pressure them. Women have been shown to be good encouragers of this behavior.”
Paul said Columbia County Public Health continues to take protective measures to help slow the spread of the virus, which includes receiving a new Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) shipment from the state in the next few days. The PPE shipment will contain masks, gowns, gloves and hand sanitizer for local businesses and health care services.
Paul said county representatives are still working to enforce pandemic prevention measures at local businesses, such as mask-wearing and six feet of social distancing. When public health receives a complaint that a shop or restaurant isn’t enforcing the health safety policies, Paul said health representatives will send a letter to the business operator or call the business to inform them of the complain and what they must to do comply with the state orders.
Paul said county representatives have yet to do a site visit at businesses alleged to be in violation of the health safety orders, because they haven’t had second complaints about the alleged violations, which would trigger such an inspection.
New state mandates
On Wednesday, July 22, Governor Kate Brown announced new statewide health and safety measures, including new requirements for face coverings and businesses, effective Friday, July 24.
Unless the spread of COVID-19 begins to slow, Governor Brown made clear that additional restrictions would be necessary.
“Oregon, we ventured out onto the ice together and that ice has begun to crack. Before we fall through the ice, we need to take steps to protect ourselves and our community,” Brown said. “So it’s time for further actions to slow the spread of this disease. Keep in mind, this is not an on or off switch. This disease is something that, for the time being, we must live with. However, when we see numbers rise, we must respond in turn. We must dim the lights. We must scale back, limit our interactions, take more precautions.”
Beginning Friday, July 24, the following new requirements will apply:
Face Coverings
- Face coverings will be required for all Oregonians ages five and up in indoor public spaces and outdoors when six feet of distance cannot be maintained.
- Face coverings will be required even in cases of physical exertion indoors, and outdoors when six feet of distance cannot be maintained.
Businesses
- The maximum indoor capacity limit is capped at 100 for all venues in Phase II counties and for restaurants and bars in Phase I or II counties.
- Restaurants and bars will be required to stop serving customers at 10 P.M statewide.
Following Governor Brown's announcement, The Oregon Health Authority released the following information
Face coverings, or masks, are now required statewide for all adults and starting Friday, July 24, for all children 5 and up, in all indoor public spaces and outdoors when physical distancing isn’t possible.
To help Oregonians understand the requirement, the Oregon Health Authority has created a website resource that aims to be a clearinghouse of the latest information about face coverings and masks, from requirements to FAQs to tips about how to effectively wear them.
Controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon requires all of us to do our part. Emerging evidence shows that wearing a mask help can help protect you and the people you love from spreading and catching COVID-19. It’s an empowering way for each of us to protect our communities, our families and ourselves.
COVID-19 is spread by respiratory droplets when people cough, sneeze, talk, laugh or sing. Face coverings help contain those droplets. The virus can be spread by people who do not have symptoms and likely don’t know they are infected.
Properly worn, a face covering should cover a person’s nose and mouth and fit snugly against the sides of the face. Many types of face coverings can be used, including handmade cloth face coverings, scarves, bandanas, and more. They should be washed frequently after using.
COVID 19 is widespread in our state. All Oregonians can work together to flatten the curve and lower our risk of getting it or giving it to others by:
- Covering our faces when six feet of physical distancing is not possible
- Avoiding large crowds and limit our social gatherings
- Washing our hands
- Staying home if we’re sick
To learn more about face coverings and face masks visit healthoregon.org/masks. Follow the daily COVID-19 updates at thechronicleonline.com with in-depth reports in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.