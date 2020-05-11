As cities across the state help local small businesses with emergency loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of St. Helens has not yet established such a loan effort.
"With our existing limited resources, the City is prioritizing maintaining stability in services and covering unforeseen expenses (i.e., public safety, equipment, technology costs, overtime) related to the pandemic," City of St. Helens communications director Crystal King said. "The City is not shutting off or penalizing late payment for utility services to residents and business."
King said, up to this point, the City has provided direct monetary support to community-based nonprofits who are struggling to meet the needs of most of the area's vulnerable neighbors, including the Columbia Pacific Food Bank, St. Helens Senior Center, Columbia County DHS Child Welfare, in-kind support to the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, and utility assistance funding administered through Community Action Team.
The City has adjusted city business practices to continue serving the community and to offer essential services, but "we are not able to offer direct small business financial assistance at this time," King said, who provided the following list for small business operators seeking financial assistance.
Resources for businesses
- COVID-19 Resources
- State of Oregon – Governor Kate Brown
- Federal Resources and Congressional Updates – Senator Jeff Merkley
- Federal Economic and CARES Act Resources – Senator Ron Wyden
- Health Updates – Oregon Health Authority
- Student and Family Resources – Oregon Department of Education
- Child Care Resources for Providers and Families – Oregon Early Learning Division
- Business Layoffs, Closures and Unemployment Information – Oregon Employment Department
- Business Resources and Information – Business Oregon
- Oregon’s Small Business Resource Navigator – Business Oregon
- Small Business Guidance and Loan Resources – US Small Business Administration (SBA)
- Tourism Industry Resources and Updates – Travel Oregon
- Restaurant and Lodging Industry Resources – Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association
King said the City of St. Helens is also seeking help in channeling state and federal assistance to the community's small businesses by advocating that Governor Brown commitment to share a portion of the $1.6 billion federal CARES Act allocation to Oregon with cities and counties.
"Large jurisdictions have received direct funding." King said. "This money went to counties and cities across the country with populations over 500,000 residents. In Oregon, Multnomah and Washington counties, along with the City of Portland, received $247 million in direct funding from the CARES Act. However, this still leaves out more than 240 cities and 34 counties (2.8 million Oregonians) without any direct federal funding for local government."
According to King, St. Helens is not eligible for other CARES Act funds, but she encourages residents and business operators to, "in the spirit of partnership," lobby Governor Brown for the funding.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
