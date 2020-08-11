Columbia County has topped 100 COVID-19 cases.
According to the Columbia County Public Health website, the county has a total of 103 cases as of Tuesday, August 11. Still, no deaths have been reported by the county related to the virus.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, COVID-19 has claimed eleven more lives, raising the state’s death toll to 368. The OHA also reported 302 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 21,774, as of August, 11.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (23), Clatsop (4), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (5), Douglas (5), Hood River (8), Jackson (12), Jefferson (6), Josephine (9), Klamath (3), Lane (6), Lincoln (2), Linn (12), Malheur (19), Marion (42), Morrow (6), Multnomah (60), Polk (5), Umatilla (16), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (41), and Yamhill (4).
OHA also announced that it receives death certificate information from the Office of Vital Statistics. Epidemiologists review death certificate information for Oregonians that have COVID-19 listed as a main cause of death or a contributing cause of death.
When a death is reported to a county, the county may not always have the cause of death, and this death would not be counted as a COVID-19 related death.
During data reconciliation by OHA, additional COVID-19 related deaths may be found and reported. The deaths reported on Tuesday, August 11, include eight deaths that were identified during this review process.
