The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
St. Helens Police Department
September 10
• Michelle Ann Murphy, 33, of Washougal, Oregon, was arrested for an outstanding warrant and giving false information to police in the 2200 block of Gable road.
• At around 1:46 p.m., officers investigated some criminal mischief that occurred at the Department of Human Services, located in the 500 block of N. Columbia River Highway. Vandalism was reported to one or more vehicles.
• At around 2:59 p.m., officers arrested Tyson Lee Daniel Broadbent, 22, of St. Helens, in the 2600 block of Gable Road for violating a restraining order and an outstanding warrant out of the Rainier Municipal Court.
• Robert L. King, 54, of Canby, Oregon, was issued a criminal citation for driving while suspended near Highway 30 and South Vernonia Road.
September 12
• At about 12:53 a.m., Christian R. Bailey, 22, of Clatskanie, was arrested for reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver, causing property damage, while at the corner of S. 22nd Street and Crouse Way.
• At approximately 9:52 a.m., officers arrested Denise Nancy Kramberg, 58, of St. Helens, for violation of a court stalking order that occurred in the 1600 block of Old Portland #6.
• At approximately 1:42 p.m., officers arrested Lawrence Carl Bickmore, 48, on a parole and probation detainer in the 58000 block of McNulty Way.
September 13
• Richard Clarke Grassl, 52, of St. Helens, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct II in the 2500 block of Columbia Blvd.
• At about 5:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 30 and Gable Road on a traffic complaint. Michael Oriley was later stopped in connection with the complaint on Highway 30 near Wyeth Street. He was later arrested by the Oregon State Police for a DUII.
September 14
• At about 11:39 a.m. Justin Ronald Tierney, 28, of Portland, was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant in the 2200 block of Gable Road.
September 16
• At about 9:56 a.m., Christopher Lee Bartlett, 48, of St. Helens, was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant at the intersection of North 18th and Columbia Blvd.
September 18
• At about 7:22 p.m., David Phillip Slaughter, 34, of St. Helens, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants while at the corner of S. Vernonia Road and Wonderly Drive.
September 19
• At about 9:31 a.m., officers arrested John Paul Dixon Jr., 43, of St. Helens, on an outstanding felony warrant.
September 21
• At about 7:48 p.m., Mark Allen Jensen I, 29, of Scappoose, was arrested for Criminal Trespass I while in the 300 block of S. 7th Street.
• At about 10:54 p.m., Jeremy Carrington Delashmit, 34, of St. Helens, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of the St. Helens Municipal Court while near the 58000 block of Columbia River Highway.
Rainier Police Department
September 10
• A citizen reported their concerns about a man who was watching teenage girls at a local bottle drive.
• Animal control was notified about two Pitbulls that had reportedly charged the reporting party and a neighbor.
• A person playing video poker left their machine for a break. A man came in and cashed out the machine and took the ticket valued at $622. The suspect was captured on video and later identified when his girlfriend attempted to cash the ticket. The ticket was returned to the owner and the case was referred to the district attorney’s office.
September 11
• A reportedly suspicious vehicle checked out okay.
• An officer responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident in a parking lot. No citations were issued.
• A dog owner was reportedly leaving his captive canines in a car during the night. Animal control was notified.
• A vehicle was tagged as abandoned and a notification was sent to the registered owner.
September 13
• A caller advised that a neighbor’s chickens and rabbits had destroyed his garden. The neighbors were able to resolve the issue between themselves.
• A citizen was concerned about some suspicious activity at the RV park. The vehicles and occupants checked out fine.
September 14
• A caller reported they had some mail stolen by an unknown suspect.
• A possible restraining order violation was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
• A part for a truck that was parked on West C Street was stolen during the night.
• A vehicle was tagged as abandoned and a notification was sent to the registered owner.
September 15
• An officer conducted a welfare check on a local resident. The person was fine.
• An officer responded to a report of a disturbance where a man was screaming at a woman and then charged her. The caller said that the woman appeared to have locked herself into a vehicle. Both parties and the vehicle left the location prior to officer arrival.
September 16
• A resident reported their mail was stolen over the weekend. The caller stated they would be installing a locking mailbox.
• A woman reported that her fiancé and a friend had gone hunting and did not return home. The vehicle they were driving broke down and they did not have cell service.
• An incessantly barking dog earned his owner an invitation to meet the judge.
• An officer assisted a woman who was admittedly having a very bad day. She was put in touch with some resources to help her out.
• A man reported that he accepted a ride from someone he just met and that when the driver dropped him off, the driver left with his belongings. The victim was upset he lost his blankets but did not wish to file a report.
• A citizen reported that an unknown suspect stole his used barbecue briquettes, which were wrapped in foil, from his yard.
• A caller advised that a utility trailer had been parked at a location for a few hours with a large box on it and it appeared that the box had been ripped open. The situation checked out okay.
• A report was filed regarding a possible violation of a restraining order. The report was sent to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
September 18
• A caller reported a disturbance at a neighboring home involving a firearm. Multiple officers arrived, and all parties denied any disturbance or the brandishing of a gun. Peace was restored.
September 19
• An employee reported that a man wrapped in a blanket, accompanied by his skateboard and book, were harassing
customers asking them to buy him drinks. The man left voluntarily knowing police had been called. He did, however, gain attention at two other businesses where his ill behavior led to him being trespassed from both establishments.
