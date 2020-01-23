Jail commander Cpt. Tony Weaver's contract has been terminated with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).
Sheriff Brian Pixley confirmed the termination of Weaver with The Chronicle today.
Previously, Weaver had been placed on administrative leave in late October after CCSO had received an internal complaint, which then led to a personnel investigation. Around the same time, Sgt. Carolyn Townsend was also placed on administrative leave due to a separate, unrelated complaint. As The Chronicle previously reported, Pixley stated the complaints were not regarding criminal accusations of their conduct.
Townsend retired in November of last year amid the personnel investigation. At that time, Pixley said he was in the process of determining if the investigation would still occur after her retirement.
Follow The Chronicle online and in Wednesday's print edition for more details about this ongoing story.
