A $2.5 million improvement project along Gable Road in St. Helens is complete.
The work includes new safety systems to help students and pedestrians navigate along the busy corridor just east of Highway 30. Columbia County Public Works assistant director Tristan Wood gives us the rundown of the work done.
The Chronicle: Give us the specific range of improvements that have been completed, why those improvements were done and the location of the improvements.
Wood: The project added new sidewalks and bike lane from Highway 30 through Columbia Boulevard. This was a pedestrian and bicycle improvement project to link the area neighborhoods to Highway 30 and area business, school to local housing. The County and City utilized existing sidewalks where possible but had to upgrade all ADA crossings to new standards.
We also added two sets of flashing beacons at the cross walks at each end of the high school. These were placed to aid the traveling public in being alerted that someone is in the crosswalk of going to be crossing.
The Chronicle: What was the overall cost of the project, how was it funded and was it on budget?
Wood: Construction bid amount was roughly 2.5 million for the project. We have not completed the final billings but estimate work to be finishing right on the budget amount. Most of the project was funded through grant dollars with the County and City picking up the remainder with System Development Charges from area construction and expansion of the area. These charges are made on new developments in the area.
The Chronicle: By the numbers.. how many feet of sidewalk and curbing was completed and how many feet of new pavement applied?
Wood: The project included
- Over a mile (5800 feet) of curbing
- Over 25000 sq ft of sidewalk.
And roughly adding an additional 10 feet worth of roadway width to a lane mile.
Also to do this we had to add over 1.2 miles worth of 10” and 12” drainage pipe to handle the extra runoff these sidewalks and asphalt would create.
The Chronicle: What were the challenges of this project and how were those challenges overcome?
Wood: Working under active traffic creates challenges for a project of this scope. Figuring out creative ways to make this still a thru way to allow residents and emergency personnel access to the side always adds a difficult coordination and planning for a project of this size. Most projects of this size would close the roadway down in sections and complete the work.
It was important to the County and the City to limit the effect to the residents and allow easy access to homes and driveways and links to area neighborhoods off Bachelor Flat.
One other area that made the project slow a little was rock excavation. Through most of the project rock was present on the pipe excavation and TFT Construction did a great job in excavating that material to be able to lay the pipe needed.
The County, City and TFT Construction really appreciate the patience of the residents during this project. Being on a site for a good year you become one of the added neighbors and great to see the residents, and dogs, kids and others using the sidewalk now. Makes all the added hard work really worth the time and effort put into the roadway.
The Chronicle: Who were the contractors and where are they based?
Wood: TFT Construction Inc. from Scappoose was the primary contractor. They had various small subs that did some work on the project.
The Chronicle: What other county projects are in the works this summer and what is planned over the next year?
Wood: County crews will be doing some patch paving this summer with county forces on various roads around the county. This is thin lift patch paves to improve the roadway driving surface.
In the major works will be some slide repair projects which have been in the design phase for Meissner Road, Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, along with culvert replacement projects on Bennett Road, Apiary Road and Fern Hill Road in Rainier. We also are starting the design process for a bridge replacement on Scappoose Vernonia at MP 2.0 (two miles from Highway 47) which is slated for replacement in summer of 2022.
For more information, call Columbia County Road Department at 503-397-5090.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.