Independence Day in St. Helens was not dampened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with the traditional St. Helens 6th annual 'Let Freedom Bells Ring' Fourth of July celebration at the Columbia County Courthouse and various other large bell locations around town, The St. Helens Economic Development Council (SHEDCO) conducted a business window decoration contest.
‘Time to Remember’ by Christina Rice, at the Vanderwall Vendor Mall window took first place and $250.
Second place and $100 went to Rebecca Steinke, a vendor at 2Cs Vendor Mall, and Heather Clark, of Alterations by Heather, won third place and $50 in the window decorating competition.
According to SHEDCO’s Judy Thompson, over a dozen merchants competed in the event.
Flag raising at the event along 1st Street in St. Helens Old Town District was conducted by the American Legion Post 0042 and the VFW Post 1440. The bell ringing was done by volunteers with the two posts and with members of the Boy Scout Troop 106. Area resident Frank Hupp spoke on ‘Time to Remember,’ the theme of the event.
Vocalist Ellie Wieneke performed with the saxophone quartet from Larry Jackson Big River Big Band providing music. The Saint Helens Ukulele Orchestra also performed.
Residents were encouraged to drive by with the holiday decorated vehicles and purchase popcorn from the Columbia Theatre’s drive-by offering, all with social distancing guidelines followed.
