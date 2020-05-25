Bert and Sue Mueller said they couldn’t remember how many years the St. Helens Lions Club has been placing America flags along the main streets in the city.
“At least 30 years,” Sue said. “I think it started with the Kiwanis.”
“We’ll place 232 flags today,” Bert said as he and Sue carefully placed the flags along Columbia Boulevard just after 6 a.m. on Monday, Memorial Day.
Local businesses help support the effort.
“About a third of them donate $35,” Bert said.”Some of them donate $50. Some donate $100.”
The St. Helens Lions Club purchases the flag poles from local lumber yards and order the flags from regional companies.
Bert and Sue said they don’t mind the early morning trip though town and the work to place the flags.
“It’s nice to see the town decorated and it s a patriotic gesture,” Bert said.
The Muellers and other members of the Lions Club team up and place the flags during seven national patriotic holidays of the year, including Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Martian Luther King Day, Veterans Day and President’s Day.
“We usually have seven crews, so it only takes us about half an hour, but we had some members that didn’t want to get involved today for understandable reasons,” Bert said. “Today we only have three crews, so its going to take a little longer.”
The Muellers said they face a few challenge with the flag placing project.
“There are small holes placed in front of the businesses along the sidewalks to hold the flag poles and we have to keep those holes clean,” Sue said. “It’s amazing what we find in the holes.”
“And of course we have to repair the flags, wash them and store them,” Bert said.
“We are just really thankful the businesses donate for the project,” Sue said. “We really appreciate their help."
“And it ll looks nice when all the flags are lined up, particularly when the wind or a breeze comes up and the flags are all fluttering,” Bert said.
For more information abut the St. Helens Lions Club, visit
