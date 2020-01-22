It’s not often that The Chronicle gets an invitation to go back stage for a behind-the-scenes look at a Missoula Children’s Theater production, so we took advantage of the opportunity on Jan. 14, just a few days before the production of Cinderella in St. Helens.
Local children spent their afternoons last week on stage at St. Helens High School rehearsing for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Cinderella.
Missoula Children’s Theatre first year tour actor director Sydney Hover and second year tour actor director Johnathan Handley showed The Chronicle how they work with the children to prepare for the play.
“The biggest thing they can pull off is learning what to do in this play,” Handley said. “We hand them a script at the beginning of the week, you know that can be literally impossible for some, but in five days they do. So I think that is the biggest accomplishment for them. It is always astonishing!”
“I hope that they come away with the ability to work hard and believe in themselves, and the confidence to take the lessons that they learned, do this show, and take those lessons with them for the rest of their life,” Hover said.
Hover said she takes away pride in helping the children.
“It’s really exciting to see the kids experience the major of theatre for the first time,” she said. “Maybe they’ve done it a hundred times, but each time is different in theatre.”
“For me, I get a great sense of purpose,” Handley said. “I am making a difference in a field that I have chosen as my career. This makes us take a back seat and really see theatre from a different side. It is really a positive accomplishment for us and the kids.”
During the rehearsals, Hover and Handley show each child what their role is and how to perform it.
“We help them until they feel confident and that they feel good about it,” Hover said. “Building that confidence is very important. That’s what theater taught me and I think everyone can learn a little bit of it through theatre as well.”
“For some of these children, this is all they will do on stage, so our goal is not only to get them to do the show, but teach them life skills, such as self-confidence, public speaking, and know that they can do things that people ask them to do,” Handley said. “These are skills that they can use for the rest of their lives.”
St. Helens mother Melody Lloyd bought her two sons, 8-year-old Jasper and 6-year-old Kyrus, to try out of the Children’s Theatre. Both boys have had previous experience with Missoula Children’s Theatre. It is the third year for Jasper and the second year for Kyrus.
“I just hope that they gain confidence and just have a ton of fun,” she said. “Watching them, they are so cute. All the children are adorable. They work really hard and its amazing they do it all within a week.”
“My first year was pretty hard,” Jasper said. But now it’s a lot easier.”
Melody Lloyd said the Children’s Theatre is also a good community connector.
“Absolutely,” she said. “With the different elementary schools we have here, its fun to see each of the children meeting kids of their same age and to work with them on stage.”
The public got the chance to see children’s performance of Cinderella, Friday night and Saturday afternoon, Jan. 17-18 at St. Helens High School.
