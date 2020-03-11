The members of the St. Helens High School Wind Ensemble are preparing for State competition, which takes place in May at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
The ensemble qualified for State last week at St. Helens High School during competition with 16 other high school music programs from across Northwest Oregon.
St. Helens High School senior Shelby Turcotte is a self-taught clarinetist with the school’s wind ensemble and said she will major in music arts at the University of Oregon next year.
“My passion for music and leadership is beyond the charts,” she said. “When you are a musician you spend many hours in the practice room preparing to be your best.”
SHHS senior Joesph Hoffman plays percussion in the ensemble.
“It’s a lot about rhythms and feelings,” he said. “You have to feel the music in order to play it, so it’s listening to all the deep undertones, the cords and everything like that to get a feel for it.”
During their time at the school Hoffman and Turcotte and the SHHS wind ensemble placed at State each year.
“It is the determination of the students, but a lot of it is our instructor Noelle Freshner,” Hoffman said. “She inspires everyone in the classroom to do our best, actually care about the music and try.”
“She has built this program from the bottom up,” Turcotte said. “She is like my second mom. She is my idol. She gave me love and passion for music.”
“Being able to be a part of the music program and to show people that I can do this and I am able to learn so may things from her (Freshner). She is truly inspiring,” Hoffman said. “I have learned leadership skills. How to listen to other people and when to talk and when not to talk. I have learned that band is a huge team. We all have to work together.”
“This music program has taught me to be independent, motivated on my own and responsible to get to class on time,” Turcotte said. “Band teaches you to be in sync with the program. I don’t know if I would have my leadership skills had I not taken band.”
Freshner said she hopes each student in her program takes away the positive experience music offers.
“There are a lot of elements that I hope the kids walk way with and my goal is to teach many skills by putting great music in front of them,” she said. “This program is a family. It allows the students to build friendships and see the world.”
As for specific life skills that music offers her students, Freshner said it’s all about responsibility.
“You learn that you have to show up on time, that people rely on you,” she said. “It makes them smarter people. The music program makes them work better with other people and to build their organizations skills, which help them balance their life. It also teaches parents as well as the kids to be on time.”
Freshner acknowledges that her goal for the students can be challenging.
“It all comes down to what you put in front of them,” she said. “I have to pick the right music that flows and that it’s not too hard, that it challenges them to become better, but to that it is not over-challenging. So each band is different and each year presents challenges to find the perfect fit for the group.”
Before her music students head into competition, Freshner offers words of encouragement.
“I tell them to relax and fall back on their training,” she said. “We work hard very hard every day. They need to do what they have been doing. I try really hard to make sure we are prepared and that we are feeling good about what we do.”
Freshner also acknowledges the rewards she takes from the music experience with her students.
“I just love it,” she said. “It is tons of fun working with kids, making music every day. It is a rush to be on the stage.”
Freshner has been conducting the St. Helens music program for the past 13 years and said she plans to continue.
“This is my place,” she said.
