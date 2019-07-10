A former St. Helens High School teacher charged with an alleged inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old-girl plead guilty today to five counts of Sexual Abuse II.
Kyle Jarred Wroblewski, 45, appeared before Judge Ted Grove in chains and black and gray stripes alongside his attorney, David T. McDonald, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, to enter his guilty plea. Wroblewski waived his right to trial.
“On the dates and times alleged in each and every of the 5 counts of the Information, I, Kyle Wroblewski (being a person over 21 years of age) did unlawfully and knowingly engaged in sexual intercourse with a female,” Wroblewski’s plea statement reads, “a person incapable of consent by reason of her being over the age of 16, but under the age of 18, at the time of each and every of the incidents set forth in the 5 counts of Information.”
Counts 1 through 5 are felony charges, which carry two years of post-prison supervision and a maximum sentence of five years for each charge. Count 1 comes with a presumptive sentence of 19-24 months while counts 2-5 carry presumptive sentences of 25-30 months.
Wroblewski’s plea agreement stipulates that counts 1 through 5 can be run consecutively at the Court’s discretion. As part of his plea agreement, his charges in earlier cases were dismissed without prejudice.
Wroblewski was ordered back to the Columbia County Jail without bail to await his sentencing, scheduled for August 19.
Background
Wroblewski was first arrested on May 1, 2018, and charged with official misconduct in the first degree, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, and sexual abuse in the third degree.
On July 9, he was arraigned on an indictment in Columbia County Circuit Court that charged 32 counts of sexual abuse in the second degree and two counts of official misconduct in the second degree. He remained out of custody subject to a release agreement, pending the scheduling of a release hearing.
His second arrest came on Aug. 8 for violating his release agreement. Wroblewski was charged with two counts of contempt of court. At that time, the state filed a motion and order to revoke Wroblewski’s release, signed by Judge Cathleen Callahan. The order provided for “no bail.”
Columbia County District Attorney Jeff Auxier told The Chronicle at the time that the erstwhile teacher had violated his release agreement by trying to contact the 17-year-old victim.
In the wake of Wroblewski’s second arrest, the St. Helens School District released a statement on Aug. 10 confirming that he was no longer a district employee. “He will not be returning in the fall,” officials said. “We understand that there are questions surrounding this case, but because this is a personnel matter, we are prevented from disclosing any additional details. As always, the safety and well-being of our students remains our chief priority.”
Wroblewski was arrested for a third and final time on August 21, 2018, which sent the St. Helens Police Department to his door in the 400 block of 2nd Street with a warrant for contempt of court – once again, for a violation of his release agreement. The state filed new information alleging a single count of contempt of court.
After Wroblewski was escorted to the Columbia County Jail, officers remained on scene and were observed carrying bags of potential evidence from his residence.
