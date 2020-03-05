Police Blotter
The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Rainier Police
February 23
A man described as twitchy with messy hair and a handle bar mustache had been repeatedly causing problems at a local establishment. He was formally trespassed.
An officer checked on two reportedly suspicious looking men at the car wash. They checked out okay.
February 24
An employee reported that a male subject that had been trespassed returned. Officers were unable to locate the subject at or near the location.
Tanner Hart, 23, of Rainier, was taken into custody and lodged at the jail on an outstanding Cowlitz County warrant.
February 26
A pickup parked on West F Street was reported as stolen.
A citizen was driving and spotted their child’s bicycle in a field. The reporting party stated the bike was stolen the night before, but had not yet been reported. The child and bicycle were reunited.
February 27
A caller reported witnessing a fight. The victim said the suspects were claiming ‘to be getting a debt’ and were pulling the victim’s hair. All parties were separated and the suspects left the scene prior to officer arrival.
A motorist struck a pedestrian in the parking lot of the post office. The pedestrian was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
February 28
A woman reported that her wallet and cell phone were taken while she was playing video poker.
February 29
A local business reported that an unknown subject attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. The employee was able to detect the bill was a forgery and the business was not victimized.
A resident reported that someone broke into their home and stole clothing, jewelry and other miscellaneous items
Oregon State Police
March 2
At around 1249 hrs, I was dispatched to Collins Beach on Sauvie Island on the report there was a male standing alongside NW Reeder Rd exposing himself to people as they drove by. The female complainant stated she was driving behind a vehicle which suddenly stopped and parked at Collins Beach #2. The male driver quickly got out of the vehicle ran across the road and as soon as the woman drove by he pulled his shorts down to his knees exposing himself.
The woman said this same thing occurred a couple weeks ago with the same male. When I contacted the man, he admitted to exposing himself to the woman because it arouses him. The man stated he goes out to the island 2-3 times a week and does not even go down to the beach right now as it has been to cold. The man stands near the road and waits for people to drive by and then he exposes himself to get aroused. The man was arrested and lodged in the Columbia County Jail on charges of Public Indecency.
March 2
At about 2:16 p.m. the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 30 near MP 49.5 blocking the highway eastbound. Unit #1 (Black Escalade) was towing Unit #1A (double axel flatbed trailer with a full size Chevy van) and lost control going downhill. Unit #1 crashed into the center concrete divider and vehicle being towed partial came off Unit #1A. Hwy 30 eastbound was blocked for about 30 minutes. Unit #1A had no brakes and was overloaded for Unit #1 to tow. There were no injuries and Driver #1 had called Bob’s Towing to respond. Driver #1 was cited for Careless Driving.
March 2
At about 4:01 p.m. the Oregon State Police and Columbia County Sheriff Office responded to Hwy 30 near MP 25 to the report of a male running out into traffic. After speaking with the 911 caller there was probable cause to arrest the male for Disorderly Conduct. Hwy 30 eastbound was shut down briefly to take the male into custody safely. The male was transported to the Columbia County Jail where he was lodged.
