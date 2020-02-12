The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
St. Helens Police Department
Jan. 22
• At approximately 9:25 a.m., Robert Terry Junior, 29, was arrested for multiple probable cause charges at 2750 Gable Road in St. Helens.
• At approximately 8:39 p.m., Christopher Richards, 37, was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and for unlawful possession of methamphetamine at 2154 Oregon Street #77.
Jan. 23
• At approximately 12:06 a.m., Bradley Richards, 34, was arrested for interfering with a police officer and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant at 2615 Sykes Road in St. Helens.
Jan. 24
• Gary Snyder, 24, was arrested for an outstanding warrant at 475 S. 18th Street in St. Helens.
Jan. 26
• At approximately 2:50 p.m., Michael Gilley, 36, was arrested for a warrant near 121 Mayfair Drive in St. Helens.
John Haagenson was arrested for violating a restraining order at 901 Port Avenue in St. Helens.
Jan. 27
• Jesse Foster, 33, was arrested for two outstanding warrants near the intersection of N. 6th Street and Lemont Street in St. Helens.
• An unidentified male suspect stole merchandise from a business on North Columbia River Highway.
Jan. 28
• At approximately 7:39 p.m., Tyrone Oliver, 40, was arrested for theft near the intersection of N. 20th Street and St. Helens Street in St. Helens.
Jan. 29
• At approximately 4:43 p.m., Pamela Phillips, 75, was arrested for harassment at 2154 Oregon Street, Unit 79 in St. Helens.
Jan. 30
• Cydnee Eversole, 23, was arrested for a forgery she had committed at a location on Columbia Boulevard.
• Daniel Marsh, 47, was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon requiring federal regulation.
• At approximately 4:19 p.m. Anthony Monaco, 38, was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant at 274 South 12th Street in St. Helens.
Rainier Police Department
Jan. 28
• Two mirrors were reportedly stolen from a business.
• Two suspicious males were reported going through a truck. Nothing of value was reported as missing.
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived they found family members who were packing their belongings and denied any sort of disagreement.
Jan. 30
• A report was made of a lost Labradoodle. The dog found its way home after a mini outdoor adventure.
• A concerned citizen called in a woman they were worried was ‘out of it’ and had been walking through traffic. The woman was located and given a courtesy transport to a residence.
Feb. 1
• A motorist was pulled over for a traffic violation and was found to have an outstanding Clatsop County warrant. William Bagely, 56, of Kelso, was taken into custody and lodged at the jail on the warrant and additionally cited for DWS and driving uninsured.
• A local business reported an unwanted subject at their location. The person was formally trespassed from the establishment.
• A driver reported that they were the victim of a hit and run. Both parties came to the police department and an officer assisted them exchange information.
• An officer was called to a residence where the resident advised an unwanted person was there. After the parties spoke, the caller decided to allow the other person to stay.
Feb. 2
• An officer responded to a complaint of a barking dog. While investigating the complaint, it was also noted that the sea lions were barking at the marina.
Feb. 3
• An employee called to report that a man in their lobby appeared to be high on drugs as he was yelling and punching the air. After making contact with the individual, it was discovered that he had an outstanding Washington State Department of Corrections warrant. Blake Silsbee, 26, address unknown, was taken into custody and lodged at the jail.
Feb. 4
• Douglas Simonsen, 58, of Rainier, was taken into custody and lodged at the jail for violation of a conditional release agreement.
Oregon State Police
Feb. 7
• Troopers responded to a traffic complaint on HWY 30 near MP 17. The RP stated two vehicles were swerving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. Troopers were able to stop and contact both involved vehicles and perform and investigation. Troopers were unable to obtain probable cause that a crime had occurred and both drivers were released with a warning
Feb. 8
• At 9 a.m. Oregon State Police assisted ODOT with an abandoned RV that was dilapidated near milepost 34 on Highway 30.
Feb. 9
• At approximately 1:45 p.m. Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle on Hwy 30 near MP 39 for failing to drive with lane. The driver and passengers all displayed signs of impairment. The two passengers were not wearing safety belts. The male passenger provided a false name and it was determined he had a felony warrant for escape from Department of Corrections-Washington State. The male passenger was taken into custody.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy-Narcotics K-9 was deployed and alerted on the vehicle multiple times. Fentanyl patches, methamphetamine, suspected heroin and miscellaneous drug paraphilia was located. The driver and rear passenger were taken into custody on drug charges. All were transported to the Columbia County Jail. All three were booked and released on the drug charges and male passenger was lodged on the outstanding warrant. The vehicle was towed by Grumpy’s Towing.
Feb. 10
• At about 12:42 p.m. the Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle on Millard Road after it made a dangerous left turn. The driver appeared to be trying to conceal something as soon as the emergency lights were activated and was slow to stop. The driver was immediately detained. Cover arrived on scene and small container with suspect methamphetamine was located where the driver was reaching.
The driver was arrested and transported to the Columbia County Jail. The driver’s Probation Officer also placed a detainer on the driver for violation of all laws once we were at the jail. The driver was also issued citations for DWS-violation, Driving Uninsured and Dangerous Left Turn. The vehicle was towed by Drake’s as incident to arrest and hazard.
