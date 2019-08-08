The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
July 15
• Terrance William Heurung was arrested and arraigned for contempt of court.
July 16
• KC Journey Bayit Paulson was booked and released for sexual abuse in the second degree and coercion.
• John Clifford Workman was arrested and sentenced for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
• Michael Christopher Wunder was arrested on a felony warrant as a fugitive from another state.
July 17
• Richard Lee Mestas was arrested and sentenced for criminal driving with a suspended or revoked license.
July 18
• Ryan William Anderson was booked and released for failure to appear out of Columbia County Circuit Court.
July 19
• Philip Jay Bates was arrested and arraigned on three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, one count of sexual penetration in the second degree, three counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, and six counts of sexual abuse in the third degree.
• Torin Noah Hanson was arrested and arraigned for arson in the second degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, and reckless burning.
• Ernest Dwight Riddle Jr. was arrested for a bench warrant out of the Columbia County Circuit Court and a felony warrant as a fugitive from another state.
• Carmen Iris Rosa was booked and released for assault in the fourth degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree and harassment.
July 21
• Gregory Allen Green-Palm was arrested and arraigned for failure to appear in the second degree out of the Columbia County Circuit Court.
Rainier Police Department
July 18
• An unknown man was sleeping in a commons area at a local business. An officer arrived to wake the sleepy stranger and advise him he was trespassed from the premises.
• A reported suspicious vehicle checked out okay.
July 19
• A resident reported that they had multiple thefts from their residence over the past couple of months. There is no known suspect.
• An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle that had been left on private property for a couple of days. The vehicle checked out okay.
• A caller was concerned as they thought they heard a woman screaming. Officers arrived to investigate only to find out the screamer was an angry toddler.
• Several black cats were reported as missing from a neighborhood.
• A caller was concerned about an older gentleman riding a scoot on the highway. The man was fine.
• A boat owner warned two subjects for trespassing on his boat. No items appeared to be missing.
July 20
• Officers were dispatched to what was reported as a domestic disturbance. People in the vicinity denied hearing anything.
July 21
• A man was observed on the ground near his vehicle in a parking lot. He got back in his vehicle and appeared to be hugging himself. When contacted, the man said ‘they’ lost all the nickels.
• A stray dog was taken to the animal shelter.
July 22
• A man became irate after an employee asked for his ID, as per their store policy, when he was attempting to return cans. The man’s argumentative behavior resulted in him being trespassed from the establishment.
• An employee became alarmed as a man was banging on the locked doors to the business and trying to open them. The man was talking to himself and began to walk away. The business requested he be trespassed.
• An officer responded to a residential alarm. The home was found to be secure.
July 23
• A caller reported a vehicle with a child sleeping in the front seat. Upon arrival, an officer found the vehicle had been entered as stolen out of Washington and the ‘child’ was a small framed woman. The woman did not want to speak to officers and she was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• While a guardian was filing a missing juvenile report, the juvenile returned home.
July 24
• A suspicious vehicle had the driver side window smashed out. The vehicle had not been reported as stolen.
• An officer responded to a reported disturbance. Peace was restored.
• A caller was concerned about a group of juveniles that were near the fog line on the road on a blind corner. The group had dispersed prior to officer arrival.
