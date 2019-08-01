The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
St. Helens Police Department
July 7
• At approximately 3:04 p.m., Nicole Kristine Burch, 35, of St. Helens, was issued a criminal citation for Theft II in the 2290 block of Gable Road.
• At approximately 5:34 p.m., officers arrested David William Douthit, 20, of Kalama, Washington, for theft from Walmart, located in the 2290 block of Gable Road.
• Virginia Lee Younger, 42, of St. Helens, was criminally cited for Theft III from Walmart located in the 2290 block of Gable Road.
July 8
• Officers investigated a theft from the St. Helens Marina, located in the 130 block of River Street. The company reported fuel and vehicle parts accessories stolen at an estimated value of $1,200.
• Officers investigated a theft from Noi’s Thai Kitchen in the 520 block of Milton Way. The estimated value of items reported stolen totaled $900.
• Officers investigated a possible mail theft that occurred in the 780 block of Cowlitz Street.
July 9
• At around 8:18 p.m., Nicholas Vaughn Ulch, 37, of St. Helens, was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant near the intersection of Milton Way and Clark Street. Ulch was also charged with the misdemeanor possession of 0.01 grams of methamphetamine.
July 10
• Between the hours of 2:45 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., an unidentified male broke into a laundry room at the Big River Apartments, located in the 340 block of N. 16th Street, and damaged two washers and one dryer. The suspect stole between $100 and $600 worth of quarters.
July 11
• At about 8:59 a.m., Shawn Leroy Crane, 47, of St. Helens, was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants while at his residence, located in the 590 block of S. 9th Street.
• At 8:38 p.m., Tarence Foster Williams, 20, of St. Helens, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant out of the Columbia County Circuit Court.
July 12
• Jeanette Christine Squatrito, 41, of St. Helens, was arrested for harassment – offensive physical contact in the 58000 block of Noble Road.
July 13
• At about 6:28 p.m., Mark Allen Jensen II, 29, of St. Helens, was arrested for harassment – domestic violence in the 340 block of South 7th Street.
July 14
• At about 2:29 p.m., Ian Jacob Holz, 33, of St. Helens, was arrested for a valid Columbia County Probation detainer for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 360 block of South 18th Street.
July 15
• Ian Thomas Rushing, 36, of St. Helens, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in the 220 block of Crouse Way.
• At approximately 6:51 p.m., Chad Jacob Cullen, 38, of St. Helens, was arrested for the felony possession of methamphetamine in the 200 block of N. River Street.
July 16
• At approximately 12:23 p.m., officers investigated a violation of a release agreement that occurred in the 2600 block of Sykes Road.
July 20
• At approximately 10:06 a.m., Haley N. Grenier, 19, of St. Helens, was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 2400 block of Columbia Blvd.
• At approximately 12:02 p.m., Ronald Paul Baxter, 45, of St. Helens, was arrested for an outstanding Columbia County Circuit Court warrant for the unlawful possession of methamphetamine in the 920 block of Plymouth Street.
• At approximately 11:46 p.m., Amy Lynn Schwirse was criminally cited for harassment in the 540 block of South 12th Street.
Rainier Police Department
July 8
• An abandoned vehicle that was creating a traffic hazard was towed.
• A dog at large was reported as aggressively barking at children in the neighborhood. An officer responded to the location, but the dog was not to be found.
• An officer assisted drivers exchange information after a minor traffic
July 9
• A woman was relocating to a new residence and was looking for a safe place to leave her cat. She was referred to the animal shelter in Longview.
• An officer responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident on the bridge. One driver was checking to see if it was safe to merge and rear-ended the vehicle in front of them.
July 10
• A black Lab was found wandering a neighborhood. She was taken into protective custody and transported to animal control.
July 11
• An officer responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident on Highway 30 near Mill Street. No citations were issued.
• An employee called regarding a suspicious person that was loitering in the store. The subject left prior to officer arrival.
• Why did the deer cross the road? They didn’t. A concerned citizen shooed the deer repeatedly away from the highway and they were eventually went up the hill instead.
July 12
• An unknown subject damaged a donation box for the Boy Scouts.
• An officer went to check on a suspicious person who was sleeping on the city docks. The subject was given a warning for marijuana possession, fireworks and informed of curfew times.
• An officer checked on a report of a suspicious vehicle. The owner advised that they had mechanical issues with the vehicle and it would be moved at a later time.
July 13
• A caller from the carnival believed that a man was attempting to get children to walk away with him. It was determined that no crime had been committed and that he was intoxicated.
• An officer responded to a group of raucous party goers that were playing loud music in the wee morning hours. The resident was given a warning. Apparently, the resident really enjoyed the officer’s visit as he kept the party going. The secondary visit resulted in a citation to the homeowner and the party dispersed. A parting invitee attempted to open a door to the unoccupied patrol car. He was very apologetic when he was admonished.
• An officer responded to a rear-end, non-injury accident on Highway 30 near Mill Street. One of the drivers was cited for driving uninsured.
• A disturbance was reported near the boat launch. Peace was restored.
• A concert goer at Days in the Park was observed removing articles of clothing during the ‘Kiss Tribute’. The subject was given warning and agreed to remain clothed for the rest of the performance.
July 14
• A single vehicle left the road at a high rate of speed and crashed into a pole and a concrete wall. All occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A medical incident is believed to be the cause of the crash.
• Officers responded to a disturbance at a tavern. The parties involved did not wish to press charges, but one person was trespassed from the premises.
• A key was turned in as found property.
• A wallet was reported as lost or mislaid property.
• A caller was worried about a dog in a parked vehicle. The windows were down and the owner was given a warning.
• A suspicious looking man in a trench coat was reported at the park. No one matching the description was located.
July 15
• A loud disturbance was reported on West C Street. When officers arrived at the residence, the person there was asleep and said had not heard anything.
July 17
• An officer responded to a single vehicle rollover on Fern Hill Road. Speed may have been a contributing factor and no injuries were reported.
• Officers responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident on the bridge. No citations were issued.
• A citizen reported a dog that was barking incessantly. A warning was given to the owner.
