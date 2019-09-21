The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
St. Helens Police Department
August 30
• Peter Anthony Snell, 55, of St. Helens, was arrested for a vehicle hit and run in the 360 block of South 18th Street.
September 3
• At around 6:39 a.m., a woman reported her vehicle license plates (OR 855KVU) had been stolen while the vehicle was parked at Sweet Relief, located in the 1800 block of Columbia Blvd.
• At about 11:14 a.m. Nicholas Allen Harris, 34, of St. Helens, was arrested for Criminal Trespassing I, Theft II from a building, Theft II by deception, Escape III, and Disorderly Conduct II at Walmart, located in the 2500 block of Sykes Road.
• Samantha Jolene Fitzwilliams, 27, of St. Helens, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct II and the Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (.30 grams) in the 400 block of South 2nd Street.
September 4
• At approximately 4:10 p.m., Timothy Mitchell Krenke, 27, of St. Helens, was arrested by the US Marshalls as a fugitive from another state. St. Helens officers transported and lodged Krenke into the Columbia County Jail.
September 5
• At around 11:14 a.m., Chaylee Gann Marie Sparks, 21, of St. Helens, was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and the Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine in the 270 block of Strand Street.
September 6
• At approximately 8:23 a.m., Kyle John Minks, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested after entering a police vehicle and stealing a box containing various items near the 1800 block of 4th Street in Columbia City. Minks is charged with Theft I from a vehicle, Unlawful Entry into a Vehicle, and Criminal Trespassing II.
September 7
• David Allen Brown, 59, of St. Helens, was arrested on a warrant service in the 150 block of McMichael Street.
September 8
• At about 5:53 p.m., Andrew Gregory Orosco, 43, of St. Helens, was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the Lincoln County Circuit Court for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants in the 250 block of North 5th Street.
