The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
St. Helens Police Department
Oct. 20
• Crystal Marie Salvador, 37, of Warren, was arrested on an outstanding warrant at Deer Island Road and N. 8th Street.
Oct. 21
• At approximately 7:20 a.m., police investigated a hit and run that occurred at 175 S. Columbia River Highway on Oct. 18.
Oct. 23
• At about 1:16 p.m., Katherine Ray Merwin, 30, of St. Helens, was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant issued by the Oregon State Parole Board in the 35000 block of Hazel Street.
• David Brown, 59, of St. Helens, was arrested for an outstanding warrant at Columbia Blvd. and White Way.
Oct. 24
• At about 12:13 p.m., Michael Leon Gilley, 35, of St. Helens, was arrested for two outstanding arrest warrants in the parking lot of 425 S. Columbia River Highway.
• Police responded to a report of a car prowl in the 700 block of S. Columbia River Highway. Hand bags, purses or wallets, credit/debit cards, identifying documents, and “negotiable instruments” were reported stolen from the property.
Oct. 25
• At approximately 10:01 a.m., Chad Jacob Cullen, 38, of St. Helens, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and found to be in possession of methamphetamine in the 390 block of S. 3rd.
• At about 10:41 a.m., Kyle Christopher Voltz, 27, of Scappoose, was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant at the intersection of S. 21st and Milton Way.
Oct. 26
• At about 3:20 p.m., David Scott Roberts, 47, of St. Helens, was arrested for an outstanding felony probation detainer for the possession of nunchucks in the 150 block of S. 8th Street.
Oct. 29
• Bryce Alexander Brewer, 27, of St. Helens, was arrested for a probation detainer at S. 9th Street and Tualatin.
• At about 5:26 p.m., an officer took a report of a stolen gun from the 150 block of S. 20th Street.
Oct. 30
• At approximately 2:02 p.m., officers took a report of a stolen license plate in the 420 block of S. 17th Street.
Oct. 31
• At approximately 3:50 p.m., Anthony James Pastorino, 40, of St. Helens, was arrested for outstanding warrants near West Street and Deer Island Road.
• At approximately 11:44 p.m., Carla Denis Boyd, 54, of St. Helens, was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the St. Helens Municipal Court in the 2030 block of Cowlitz.
Nov. 2
• At approximately 10:58 p.m., James Charles Cook, 23, of Deer Island, was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant in the 130 block of N. 18th Street.
Nov. 3
• At approximately 9:19 a.m., police arrested David Nels Anderson, 52, of St. Helens, on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant in the 140 block of Elm St.
Nov. 4
• At approximately 12:49 p.m., officers responded to a criminal disturbance in the 250 block of N. 4th street, where a suspect was reported to have tried to break down a door. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect took a fighting stance and threatened the use of violence. The officers moved forward, grabbed him and threw him backwards to the ground. According to the SHPD, the suspect and an officer were treated for minor scratches and abrasions. Salvador Encisco-Pelestor, 37, of St. Helens, was arrested for interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest.
Nov. 5
• At approximately 12:53 a.m., two people were arrested on various charges and a third was cited for possessing a taser in the 2500 block of Columbia Blvd. following a traffic stop. Shanika Leann Rice, 28, of Kelso, WA, was arrested for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, the misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Kyle Christopher Voltz, 27, of Scappoose, was arrested for violation of a release agreement and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Daniel Anthony Durbin, 39, of Columbia City, was cited for felon in possession of a restricted weapon. The 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse that Rice was driving had been entered in the FBI’s National Crime Information Center system as stolen and was recovered.
Nov. 7
• At about 11:28 a.m., Jennifer Lynn Eames, 38, of St. Helens, was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant in the 2200 block of Gable Road.
Rainier Police Department
Oct. 26
• An officer investigated a report of a restraining order violation. The suspect was cooperative and turned themselves in at the jail.
David Smith, 37, of Rainier, was taken into custody and lodged at the jail on four outstanding warrants.
Oct. 27
• An officer was assisting a disabled motorist that was blocking traffic on Highway 30. Another motorist, stopped for the patrol car, and was subsequently rear-ended by another vehicle. There were no injuries and no citations were issued.
• A caller reported a barking dog. An officer parked near the residence for a while and did not hear anything.
• A business alarm was accidentally set off.
Oct. 29
• An officer responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident. No citations were issued.
• An officer responded to a residential alarm. The homeowner was leaning over and unknowingly their key fob activated the alarm, much to the surprise of the resident.
• An officer responded to a business alarm. The building was found to be secure.
Oct. 30
• A citizen reported some damage to their door knob when they believe that an unknown subject attempted to break into their residence.
• A caller was concerned that her son and his girlfriend were having a domestic disturbance. Apparently, the man was upset that his girlfriend would not get out of his truck. Peace was restored.
Oct. 31
• An officer responded to a business alarm. The building was found to be secure.
• A man was at a business, reportedly ‘whacked out’, claiming his vehicle was stolen. An officer was able to determine that the man had ridden in a vehicle with a woman who was still there. The couple agreed to get into their car and voluntarily leave.
• A report of a road hazard on West B Street turned out to be a dead opossum. It was not creating hazardous driving conditions.
Nov. 1
• A welfare check was requested after a caller saw a man on the bridge that was looking over. The man was contacted and told the officer he did not want to hurt himself. He was walking to Portland and had stopped to look at the view from the bridge.
• An officer checked on two suspicious people in a residential neighborhood. The couple had run out of gas and a resident gave them a little money for gas to get them out of the area.
