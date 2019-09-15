The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
St. Helens Police Department
August 15
• At around 2 a.m., Justin Alex Carr, 22, of St. Helens, was taken into custody for the crimes of Identity Theft, Fraudulent use of a Credit Card, and Computer Crimes near the intersection of St. Helens Street and S. 4th Street.
• At approximately 10:10 a.m., David Sean Anderson, 51, of Birkenfeld, Oregon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 270 block of Strand Street.
August 17
• At approximately 9:05 a.m., Michael Leon Gilley, 35, of St. Helens, was issued a citation for a felony.
• At approximately 1:21 p.m., Amy Lynn Schwirse, 26, of St. Helens, was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 540 block of S. 12th Street.
• At approximately 2:48 p.m., Bryce Alexander Brewer, 26, of St. Helens, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant out of the Oregon State Parole Board in the 420 block of S. 9th Street.
• Ryan Nicholas Califf, 23, of St. Helens, was arrested on an outstanding warrant near the intersection of Gable Road and Childs Road.
August 20
• At about 2:08 p.m., Payne Anderson Peterson, 20, of St. Helens, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Highway 30 near Firlok Park Blvd.
• Daniel Joseph Osen, 69, of St. Helens, was arrested for an outstanding warrant in the 530 block of South Columbia River Highway.
August 21
• At about 12:57 p.m., Dedrick Lamar Thomas, 32, of Portland, was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant issued by the Oregon State Parole Board in the 500 block of N. Columbia River Highway.
• At 7:50 p.m., Daniel Patrick Meredith, 44, of St. Helens, was arrested for violation of a restraining order at his residence, located in the 58000 block of Parkwood Drive.
August 22
• At around 11:38 p.m., Aaron Rusell White, 31, of Rainier, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants near Old Portland Road and Construction Way.
August 23
• At approximately 3:19 p.m., Devon James Kooyman Royea, 18, of Scappoose, was arrested for multiple charges following a domestic assault in the 450 block of S. 3rd Street. Kooyman’s charges include a misdemeanor Assault IV, menacing with no weapon, and strangulation.
August 24
• At approximately 12 p.m., Marcus Kelo J. Orozco, 23, of St. Helens, was arrested on a warrant in the 90 block of Shore Drive.
• At approximately 12:05 p.m., Kyle Christopher Voltz, 27, of St. Helens, was arrested following numerous calls regarding his erratic behavior in the 770 block of West Street. He was charged with disorderly conduct.
August 26
• At approximately 1:51 p.m., officers arrested Heather O’Conner, 36, of St. Helens, on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant in the 150 block of S. 13th Street.
August 27
• Brandon John Hoge, 40, of Warren, was arrested for a parole violation at Campbell Park, located at 150 McMichael Street.
August 28
• At about 10:20 a.m., Jimmy Dale Broders, 63, of St. Helens, was arrested for Theft III, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, and Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine at the intersection of S. 14th Street and Tualatin Street.
• At about 11:19 p.m., Daniel Allen Cole, 39, of Deer Island, was booked and released for a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license while near the intersection of Deer Island Road and Oregon Street.
Rainier Police Department
August 23
• A large sack of garbage was hit and created a hazard on the on ramp to the bridge. An officer and public works cleaned up the mess.
• An officer responded to a three-vehicle, non-injury accident on Highway 30. One driver was cited for careless driving.
August 26
• Several power tools were taken from a shop.
• A concerned citizen thought that someone was attempting to sell stolen goods as they had people looking at boxes in the bed of their truck. The employees at the location remembered seeing the truck but stated they did not help the driver or look at any boxes.
• A hit and run accident occurred at the boat launch.
August 27
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a violation of a restraining order. As it turned out, it was a couple going through a divorce and they were arguing over property. They agreed to separate, and peace was restored.
August 28
• An officer responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident on the bridge. No citations were issued.
• A caller advised that two dogs were running at large. Animal control was notified.
• A man went into a restaurant, ordered some food, and then began yelling about the bathroom not being in service. The man left the location and was not found to be in the area.
August 30
• An officer responded to a silent panic alarm. An employee accidentally activated it.
August 31
• Several tools were stolen from a residence.
