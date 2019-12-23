The Port of Columbia County has approved a fourth amendment to the site development and option agreement for NEXT Renewable fuels.
The amendment, approved at a Dec. 11 port meeting, is to extend the use agreement deadline until June 30, 2020. These use agreements will have to be made before the project breaks ground in April 2021.
NEXT Renewable Fuels, LLC, which is slated to develop a biofuels plant at Port Westward in Clatskanie, first signed its site development and option agreement for 92 acres at the industrial park in September of 2018. Since then, three other amendments have been added to the option agreement. The NEXT ground lease was approved on Sept. 4 of this year in a vote of 3 to 2 by the port commission.
Sean Clark, North County Operations and Terminal Manager for the port, presented on the different use agreements at the port commission meeting. According to Clark, there are six use agreements that NEXT, Global Partners and PGE must negotiate.
Those six use agreements are regarding the dock, water discharge, water use, rail, pipeline and Hermo Road at the Port Westward Industrial Park.
“As you can guess, there’s a lot of questions. There’s a lot of holes we need to fill in some of this. So that’s why we’re trying to be realistic,” Clark said. “In principle, everybody agrees to adding NEXT to these use agreements, it’s the details that we have to consider.”
As Clark explained to the port commissioners, the delay in the use agreement deadline will not delay the ground-breaking of the project and will also likely not preclude NEXT from using any of the facilities. Clark explained that different parties, like Global, have concerns regarding specific details about some of the facilities.
Commissioners Nancy Ward and Chip Bubl, who both voted against the lease, expressed concern about the current discussion of use agreements.
“I don’t understand why these weren’t in place before we signed the ground lease, as I said in my testimony at that point in time,” Bubl said at the Dec. 11 meeting, “So I’m very puzzled by this.”
Ward noted her agreement with Bubl.
According to Doug Hayes, executive director for the port, it did not make sense to spend time on working out the details for use agreements until the lease was voted for approval.
“Otherwise I’d be spending my staff time on something that could be potentially voted down anyway with the lease,” Hayes said.
Hayes noted the pipeline as an example, and how it was going to work with the other parties as something that could only be discussed after the lease was approved.
“I don’t want to speak for them, but the presumption is a lot of them weren’t going to give us that very specific detail until we knew that someone was already on board,” Hayes said.
Hayes told the port commissioners they would receive a document in the future with a summary of all the changes.
The resolution to approve the deadline extension for use agreements was passed unanimously.
