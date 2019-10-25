Starting winter term, the Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) Alternative Program will have new space at the Port of Columbia County’s Clatskanie Business Center, the former Clatskanie Middle School building.
The Clatskanie School District asked to use the space, which is currently available, for their new Alternative Program serving students in grades 7-12.
“The students for one reason or another have not been successful in a traditional school setting for a variety of reasons. These are not behavioral problems, but may include things like work, childcare, lack of credits, and even stress and anxiety,” said Cathy Hurowitz, Clatskanie School District superintendent. “This program is an opportunity for them to ensure that they graduate on time and move on in their chosen career field or off to college.”
There are currently 14 middle and high school students enrolled in the Alternative Program, which was recently launched in the 2019-2020 school year. The program is a combination of online, project-based learning and direct instruction.
The port bought the Clatskanie Business Center in 2012 and is currently leasing office space to a few commercial tenants with more space available for lease. The port has issued the district a permit for the space and is only charging them for insurance and utilities.
“The port has been wonderful in their support of us using the building, and helpful in all the steps we had to go through,” said Hurowitz. “We’re just thrilled we get to move in there and provide this welcoming environment for our students.”
