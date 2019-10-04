A groundbreaking ceremony for the new hangar building at the Scappoose Industrial Airpark will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct 7., at the airpark, located at the south end of Skyway Drive in Scappoose.
The 31,500-square-foot building will be built-to-suit for Devinaire LLC, an aviation charter service that plans to use the space as an administrative, operations and maintenance facility.
Devinaire will move its current operations from Hillsboro to the Scappoose Industrial Airpark, employing up to 20 people. Construction of the $3.25 million building was partly financed by a $2.5 million loan from Business Oregon, with that total cost repaid by Devinaire through monthly lease payments to the Port.
