Columbia County school district officials are now reviewing the Oregon Department of Education's (ODE) Ready Schools, Safe Learners.
It is the ODE's initial 2020-21 school year guidance following the COVID-19 pandemic and three months of local schools using Distance Learning.
The ODE said in a release that blueprint is designed to provide public and private schools flexibility to develop a local blueprint for safely starting school next year. See the full report with this story at thechronicleonlinecom.
Clatskanie, Rainier and all other school districts across the state were directed to close in March and begin using Distance Learning, a remote electronic education plan between students and teachers with at-home learning.
Recognizing that COVID-19 will likely continue to pose a public health risk throughout the school year, and that the prevalence of COVID-19 varies community by community, the blueprint instructs districts to develop a back-to-school plan that utilizes a mix of on-site and distance learning options to protect the safety of students, staff, and families, according to a ODE release. Districts are also to develop communicable disease management plans and contingency plans in the event of COVID-19 outbreaks - including returns to fully distance learning and modified school year calendars as necessary.
Returning to school in the fall will not look the same as it did before COVID-19, according to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
“What the Oregon Department of Education has established is a process for school districts to listen to the community and develop health and safety plans that make sense for each district, each school, and each student,” Brown said. “Together, we will proceed cautiously, testing each step as we move forward, and taking a step back if necessary to protect the health and safety of our students, families, and education community.”
ODE Director Colt Gill said the model provides statewide guidance that each school district will use independently to plan for the education and safety of students during the 2020-21 school year.
“We understand and honor the importance of local voice, leadership and control,” Gill said. “These individual plans will reflect the distinct strengths and needs of each district and community.”
“The unfortunate truth is that students from historically-underserved communities, particularly Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and other students of color, have been disproportionately impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brown sad. “Every student, regardless of the zip code they live in, deserves access to a high-quality education and the school-based services that will prepare them for lifelong success. At the same time, we must ensure that Oregon’s students, our educators and support professionals, and our parents and caregivers remain safe.”
What Schools Must Do
For the 2020-21 school year, each school will work under the direction of the district to develop an Operational Blueprint for Reentry that is tailored to the local context and informed by local needs.
Each Operational Blueprint for Reentry must address eight essential elements including Public Health Protocols, Equity, Instruction, and Family and Community Engagement.
Prior to the beginning of the school year, the Operational Blueprint for Reentry must be reviewed by the local school board and made available to the community on the district website. The blueprints will require that every school, under direction of the district, determine whether they teach all students on-site, teach all students through distance learning or utilize a hybrid model.
Local superintendent’s reaction
St. Helens School District Superintendent Scot Stockwell called the ODE’s guidelines a framework provided for schools and the districts to build plans in corporation with local public health departments.
“It will certainly change our routines, how is still to be determined,” Stockwell said. “Our challenge is not only keeping our children safe, but our staff which may be more vulnerable than our students. If we have an outbreak, we will quickly run out of substitutes to keep our schools open, to teach and to transport them to and from school. In addition, we are concerned with keeping family members of our students that may be in the high risk categories safe. We feel it is a big responsibility to do this right.”
Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz said her school team administrators are also preparing for the new school year and reviewing the specific ODE guidelines.
“We are also gearing up to keep our building sanitized, implementing social distancing, and planning protocols for the health and safety for staff and students,” Hurowitz said. “We are also gathering information from our families regarding their preferences in sending students back to school. We are asking about brick and mortar vs. online vs. hybrid models.”
The Chronicle is closely following the new school year plans at Columbia County school districts as they are developed. Follow this story at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.