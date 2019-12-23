Columbia County Rider, or CC Rider, the county’s public transit service, will present to the county on Jan. 8 their final recommendations about service cuts after collecting information at three public forums throughout the county last week.
The transit service has been running in the red for years, according to Todd Wood, Transit Director for Columbia County.
CC Rider, which operates on grant funding, fare revenue, contracted revenue and contributions from the county and others, tried to establish a permanent source of funding by establishing a transit district via ballot measure this past November. The measure failed, with 63 percent of county residents voting against it. Had it passed, the revenue from the property tax would have been approximately $1 million per year, according to a document Wood shared with city councils this past year.
CC Rider has also previously made major cuts to service in February of this year.
At a public forum held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Scappoose Public Library, eight people gathered to hear a presentation from Wood on service cuts that CC Rider is considering.
Wood delivered the same presentation on the night of Dec. 10 in St. Helens, and another on Saturday, Dec. 14 in Rainier.
It costs $2.84 million to operate CC Rider annually, while the transit service receives about $2.5 million in the form of grants, fares and contributions per year, according to a press release from the county. This leaves a budget deficit of $313, 943 that CC Rider must now counterbalance.
“We came up with some ideas of how we could shore up our budget gap by looking through the lines that are available to cut, and some of their inefficiencies to see what we can do,” Wood said at the Dec. 12 forum.
CC Rider is looking to cut service from Line 1, which goes to Portland; Line 2, which goes to Portland Community College – Rock Creek; Line 3 “Flex” which goes to Scappoose, Columbia City and St. Helens and their Dial-a-Ride service, which serves the elderly and those with disabilities.
CC Rider had previously made major cuts to Line 1 in February of this year, reducing its then-14 trips per day to eight trips.
At the Dec. 12 public hearing, Wood said Line 1 is already fairly efficient, but it is likely the line’s Sauvie Island run which could be taken out, saving the transit service about $18,000.
The Line 2 run could possibly be completely eliminated, Wood said, or they could have one morning and one afternoon run.
For the Line 3 Flex, the transit service might eliminate about 6.3 hours per day, which would save up to $115,000.
For Dial-A-Ride, Wood said it was most likely necessary to eliminate nine hours, which would save $166,000, because the service is fairly inefficient. Wood said they would stop providing service within one mile of the fixed route.
The system is also looking for ways to make the fare system simpler and cheaper, Wood said. As of now, it costs $5 to ride in one zone, $6 for two zones, and $7 for three or more zones.
For a new system, the service district has brainstormed a couple of options, Wood said. The most popular option, according to Wood, would be a system where fares are $1.50 to stay in the county, and $3 for journeys outside the county. Whatever is decided, fare restructuring would begin March 1, according to Wood.
After the presentation, audience members were invited to give their input. One of them was Deanna Petersson, who commented that she has not seen a lot of advertising for CC Rider on the PCC website.
“It talks about TriMet, it talks about their inner campus shuttle and it talks about riding your bike to school. But nowhere on that page, there’s not even a little blurb that says CC Rider, Columbia County,” Petersson said.
Petersson, who has children attending PCC Rock Creek, said she thinks ridership, and revenue, would be increased for Line 2 if more PCC students knew that a CC Rider bus was available to them.
There are other expenses for CC Rider as well, Wood explained at the public hearing. Buses have a lot of miles on them, with some of them having about 400,000 miles apiece, and the older they get the more they cost to maintain, Wood said. Ideally, CC Rider would be replacing one bus a year, something that is not possible when funds are lacking, Wood said.
Complicating the matter is the fact that matching funds for grants have to come from local sources, Wood explained. While Columbia County provides some money, that is one of the transit system’s only matching sources, according to Wood.
Wood said he believes CC Rider has enough funding from the last state transportation improvement funding cycle to match some grants for some buses in 2021, meaning they will be able to replace some buses.
Wood also said the transit service is not looking to go for another ballot measure. He said voters have made it clear that the existing system is not one they’re interested in riding.
“Our focus is, how do we take the information we got from voters and run with it,” Wood said.
