October is “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” and the Rainier Police are showing support for the event by not only wearing pink badges on their uniforms, but by stepping up to raise funds for a local woman undergoing treatment for the disease.
Kay Steele, known to most as “Miss Steele,” of Clatskanie, who has worked for more than a decade at the Chevron Food Mart in Rainier, was diagnosed with breast cancer this past July.
“I was lucky,” said Steele. “I went in for a long overdue mammogram and they called me before I got home from my exam with the news. Before that, I had no symptoms.”
Since that summer day, Steele has undergone treatment for her Stage I cancer and is praying for a successful recovery.
She gave up on trying to keep her hair through the treatment, and finally shaved it off. “It was a relief to not having it falling out in clumps,” she said.
The biggest toll to her and her family has been her time away from work. She has used all her family leave time and is facing another round of treatment that will result in more time off the job.
To help to ease those concerns about money, the Rainier Police Department, under the leadership of Chief Gregg Griffith is holding a fundraiser at the Rainier Chevron Food Mart, 312 West B St. on Saturday, October 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. Donations will be taken and can be easily contributed by just driving up and handing them to a waiting officer.
“Everyone has been touched by this disease at some point,” said Griffith. “We all know someone who has suffered from breast cancer or had a family member or friend faced with its challenges. We want to let the community know we care and this is a great way to give back.”
