A major remodel at the St. Helens McDonald's Restaurant, at 58771 South Columbia River Highway, that began in March is wrapping up this month.
St. Helens McDonald's Owner Operator Karen Fitzgerald said the remodel follows McDonald’s 'Experience the Future program' to raise the bar and offer guests choice and convenience when it comes to ordering their favorite meals.
"Experience of the Future is about creating “delicious feel good moments” for our guests by providing a welcoming, comfortable and contemporary environment where guests can sit down, relax and enjoy their meals," Fitzgerald said.
The St. Helens McDonald's lobby, restrooms and Play Place will all have a new look, including kiosk order points in the lobby, table service, interactive play devices in the Play Place, mobile order and pay curbside pick up and more, according to Fitzgerald.
There is no change to the exiting square footage of the interior and the existing exterior of the building and the restaurant parking configuration hasn't been altered by the remodel.
Fitzgerald said they plan no layoffs due to the remodel and they are hiring additional customer service oriented employees. The restaurant was operating with 65 employees as the remodel began.
According to market reports, McDonald is investing $6 billion for the store remodels across the nation. Fitzgerald said the force is to reshape the stores interactions with the customer - whether they eat in, take out, drive through or order delivery.
McDonald's current has just over 14,000 restaurants in the United States.
When asked if she was planning any other McDonald's locations in Columbia County, Fitzgerald told The Chronicle:
"We are honored to be part of the community in St. Helens and are focused on this restaurant for the time being," Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald and her two sons, Ian and Tyler Olson are all McDonald's owner operators They run KJ Tower Enterprises, Inc. which owns and operates nine local McDonald's from Portland to St. Helens.
Fitzgerald is in her 19th year as an owner operator and her sons are in their first (Tyler) and fourth (Ian) years, respectively.
Duncan Construction is the contractor for the St. Helens McDonald's remodel.
To reach the St. Helens McDonald’s Restaurant, call 503-397-6164.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.