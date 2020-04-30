Oregon Governor Kate Brown has released draft sector-specific guidance documents that could be used in the state's reopening frame work.
The guidance to employers suggest they consider keeping a record of name, contact information and date/time of visit for customers/visitors for purposes of contract tracing if needed.
Businesses should inform customers/visitors of the reason the information is being collected and how the information will be used, according to the draft document.
The guidance to restaurants to reopen stresses social distancing, on-site consumption of food must end at 10 p.m. and prohibits customer self-service, including buffets.
The retail guidance reopening document strongly recommends employees and customers wear cloth face masks and for employers to use signage to encourage physical distancing.
"These documents are a product of our sector-specific working group discussions with business owners and other stakeholders," Brown's press secretary Liz Merah told The Chronicle. "Generally speaking, the goal is to develop guidance for these business sectors that will keep employees and patrons safe from COVID-19 as we work to gradually and safely reopen Oregon.
Merah said the guidance materials are draft documents only, and are subject to change. Read the draft documents attached to this story. No specific time line has been announced by Brown for reopening Oregon's society and economy.
Brown has scheduled a press conference for Friday, May 1, to introduce COVID-19 testing and contact tracing plans as part of her framework for reopening Oregon.
Follow developments here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
